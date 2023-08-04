Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Huskies blanked at home by Express

Duluth has lost four consecutive games.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:41 PM

DULUTH — The three-day All-Star break for the Northwoods League's Great Plains Division teams couldn't jog the Duluth Huskies out of a slump on Thursday, as they lost 7-0 to the Eau Claire Express at Wade Stadium.

It was the first time the Huskies have been shut out this season.

Neither team scored until the sixth inning, when the Express scored twice. Eau Claire then finished the game off by scoring five times on four hits in the top of the eighth. Tanner Sagouspe finished as the player of the day, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBIs.

Catcher Tyler Leroy was 3-for-4 with a double for Duluth, but the rest of the Huskies combined for just four singles and stranded 11 players on base.

Jayce James took the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Duluth (16-11) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when it meets Eau Claire again on Friday night at Wade Stadium.

