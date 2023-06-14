Honkers end Huskies' winning streak

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies couldn't keep the Rochester Honkers off the scoreboard and couldn't keep their winning streak going, as the visitors took an 8-4 Northwoods League baseball victory on Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Rochester didn't hang a lot of 'crooked numbers' on Tuesday but several straight ones, scoring exactly once in six consecutive frames from the third to the eighth inning after taking a 2-0 lead in the second.

Duluth scored all of its runs one at a time as well, scoring once in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh.

Calyn Halvorson and Caleb Corbin had two hits apiece for the Huskies, who outhit the Honkers 9-7 but committed three errors to the visitors' one.

Six Duluth pitchers worked, with starter Jacob Merithew taking the loss. He allowing four runs (only one of them earned) on two hits in three innings, striking out two and walking five.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies (8-6) are idle on Wednesday before beginning a season-long six-game road trip on Thursday in Eau Claire.