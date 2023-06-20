Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Heritage Summer Hockey Classic returns June 26 featuring free youth camp and local NHL players

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, Winnipeg Jets forward Karson Kuhlman and Rockford Ice Hogs defenseman Andy Welinski are among the camp coaches and players scheduled to attend.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets center Karson Kuhlman (20) checks Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) in the second period on April 13 at Ball Arena in Denver.
Ron Chenoy / File / USA TODAY Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — The Ray Peterson Heritage Summer Hockey Classic charity game returns to the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 26, featuring professional hockey players from across the area.

Tickets are $10 while youth can get in free if they are wearing a hockey jersey and accompanied by an adult.

This year’s game at Sill Arena will feature alumni from Hermantown, Duluth East, Duluth Marshall, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Hibbing, the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness and University of Minnesota Duluth who have gone on to play professional in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and Europe.

Pat Francisco gestures while speaking
Bulldogs Hockey
Heritage Center is important to Francisco, because it's important to his community
The former Denfeld Hunter and Minnesota Duluth Bulldog hockey standout helped coach the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center to completion, giving Duluth youth and high school hockey a home.
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, Winnipeg Jets forward Karson Kuhlman and Rockford Ice Hogs defenseman Andy Welinski will be hosting a free youth hockey camp for boys and girls prior to Monday’s game. An 8-and-under session will be held from 4-5 p.m. (limited to 40 campers) followed by a 12-and-under session from 5:15-6:15 p.m. (limited to 30 campers).

Registration begins an hour prior to the camp. Participants must provide their own equipment and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Camp participants will receive two free tickets to the game and a T-shirt, which they can get autographed after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proceeds from Monday’s game will go to the Ray Peterson Heritage Fund, which offers financial assistance to kids who can’t afford to participate in organized sports.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies strike early, cut down Loggers
June 19, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Old baseball bat and mitt low angle on grass field and dark back
Sports
Lake Superior Sea Dogs trigger run rule in Ashland
June 18, 2023 11:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Leroy goes deep twice as Huskies sweep Bucks
June 18, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Finlandia Celebration 2022
Local
Celebrate Midsummer with Finnish Juhannus festival
June 20, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
072321.N.DNT.TASTE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Get a Taste of Greece in Duluth
June 19, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Spice Lake fire
Local
Boundary Waters fire mostly contained, hasn’t grown
June 19, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  John Myers