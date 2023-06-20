Heritage Summer Hockey Classic returns June 26 featuring free youth camp and local NHL players

DULUTH — The Ray Peterson Heritage Summer Hockey Classic charity game returns to the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 26, featuring professional hockey players from across the area.

Tickets are $10 while youth can get in free if they are wearing a hockey jersey and accompanied by an adult.

This year’s game at Sill Arena will feature alumni from Hermantown, Duluth East, Duluth Marshall, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Hibbing, the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness and University of Minnesota Duluth who have gone on to play professional in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and Europe.

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, Winnipeg Jets forward Karson Kuhlman and Rockford Ice Hogs defenseman Andy Welinski will be hosting a free youth hockey camp for boys and girls prior to Monday’s game. An 8-and-under session will be held from 4-5 p.m. (limited to 40 campers) followed by a 12-and-under session from 5:15-6:15 p.m. (limited to 30 campers).

Registration begins an hour prior to the camp. Participants must provide their own equipment and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Camp participants will receive two free tickets to the game and a T-shirt, which they can get autographed after the game.

Proceeds from Monday’s game will go to the Ray Peterson Heritage Fund, which offers financial assistance to kids who can’t afford to participate in organized sports.