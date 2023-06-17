Heat, not air quality, proved to be the biggest health risk for Grandma's Marathon in 2023

DULUTH — Heat and humidity, not air quality, proved to be the biggest challenge for runners on Saturday who took part in the 47th running of Grandma’s Marathon and the 33rd running of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.

Dr. Kathryn McLellan, medical director of Grandma’s Marathon, said the finish line medical tent in Canal Park treated around 200 race participants on Saturday — there were 14,166 finishers between the full and half marathon this year — with eight from across the course being sent to the hospital for further treatment. Both of those numbers are average, McLellan said.

The most common issue for runners seeking treatment was heat related illness, as Saturday was warmer than recent years on race day. The day started with temperatures in the low 50s in the early morning before reaching the low 70s in the afternoon. Humidity was around 80%, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Grandma’s Marathon worked with the National Weather Service in Duluth this week to monitor the air quality after smoke from wildfires in Canada blanketed Duluth and the North Shore on Wednesday. McLellan said air quality on Saturday was considered moderate compared to Wednesday when it was severe with a high risk of illness.

“We were keeping an eye on it and it was something we alerted all of our physicians to be aware of, but we did not end up with a lot of respiratory issues for people today,” McLellan said, calling the number of issues they did have average. “I don't think it ended up playing a very large role in the number of cases that we had. We had a few people that we saw with some breathing difficulty.”

McLellan said there are not a lot of air quality guidelines for endurance races like marathons. The NCAA was one of the few organizations with guidelines for physical activity relating to air quality, and that’s what Grandma’s Marathon used this week as a reference should action be required, McLellan said.

Fans watch as Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon runners travel along London Road in Duluth on Saturday morning. The sky is orange due to haze from Canadian wildfires. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Moving forward, we're going to be working to potentially draft up some of those guidelines and potentially use Grandma's as a leader within the industry to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to protect runners, because I think we're going to see this more and more going forward,” McLellan said. “It's going to become more of a commonplace thing. We need to know how to deal with it.”

The 6,683 finishers of Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday were the most since 2016, while the 7,483 finishers of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon were 400 shy of the all-time record, set in 2016. There were 9,230 registered for the half marathon this year and 8,961 registered for the full marathon.

World record set by wheelchair duo

Sean McQuaid pushes Riley Pathman up Lemon Drop Hill as the San Diego duo competes in Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Runner Sean McQuaid and rider Riley Pathman accomplished what they set out to do Saturday at Grandma’s Marathon.

Previously, the pair had finished a marathon in 2:49, but they set their sights on the world record of 2:40 Saturday at Grandma’s Marathon. Not only did they break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair, they shattered it with a time of 2:35:26.

Not only was it a world record, it was also a Boston Marathon-qualifying time.

Grant, Bugarin win nonbinary titles

Steven Bugarin, 37, of Hammond, Indiana, won the Grandma’s Marathon nonbinary division in 2:50:29 on Saturday while Jonah Grant, 29, of Madison, Wisconsin, won the nonbinary division of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon in 1:12:59.

This year was the first time prize money was awarded in the nonbinary divisions of the marathon and half-marathon after adding the division last year. Bugarin receives $500 for winning Grandma’s and Grant receives $150 for the Bjorklund. Both races paid out the top three places.

There was a total of 18 nonbinary finishers Saturday with 10 finishing Grandma’s Marathon and eight finishing the Bjorklund Half Marathon.

Reichow scores lone win for Minnesota on Saturday

John Curley (310), of Duluth, works his way up Lemon Drop Hill during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Joel Reichow, 29, of White Bear Lake was the lone Minnesotan to claim victory on Saturday in Grandma’s Marathon or the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. Reichow was the first runner of the day to cross the finish line, winning the men’s Bjorklund title in 1:02:30.

Tom Sederquist, 34, of Duluth was the top men’s local runner in the Bjorklund from Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, finishing 30th in 1:08:47.

In the women’s division of the Bjorklund, Margaret Ludick, 38, of Minnetonka was the top Minnesotan in eighth in 1:14:05 and Ellyssa Peterson, 24, of Nashwauk was the top local runner in 1:22:01, taking 33rd.

In Grandma’s Marathon, Dakotah Lindwurm, 28, turned in the best day for a Minnesotan despite falling short of her attempt at three-peating as the women’s champion. She took second in 2:26:56. The top area woman in the marathon was Grand Rapids’ Amanda Blair, 33, who took 104th in 2:54:27.

Nadir Yusuf, 26, of Willmar was the top Minnesota male in the marathon, finishing 13th in 2:15:26, while the top local men’s runner was

John Curley, 30, of Duluth, who took 75th in 2:24:48.

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon men's division winner Joel Reichow, right, runs over the Lester River Bridge in Duluth on Saturday morning, June 17, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Iron Two are still the Iron Two

For the 47th time in 47 Grandma’s Marathons dating back to the first race in 1977, Jim Nowak and John Naslund completed Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday.

Nowak, 72, of Cornell, Wisconsin, finished in 5:52:41, while Naslund, 73, of Bloomington, Minnesota, finished in 6:13:02.

Meanwhile, Allen Broderius (48, St. Paul), Mike Herrick (64, Superior), Lorie Parmeter (72, Proctor) and Bobby Paxton (66, Minneapolis) finished their 33rd Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon in 33 races dating back to the first in 1991.