Hazelton, Schelitzche win twice at Gondik Law Speedway

SUPERIOR — Travis Hazelton of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin notched his first career win at Gondik Law Speedway in the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, then added another a few hours later on Friday, June 9.

It was a night with some double features after some racing was interrupted by fog the week before.

Justin Schelitzche of Chaska, Minnesota was also a double winner in the Hornets, claiming his first two wins of the season in the division after five trips to Victory Lane in 2022.

The WISSOTA Modifieds also had two features with Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids outdueling Jody Bellefeuille in the make-up race, and Brandon Copp of Brule coming from the seventh starting position for his first win of the season.

In Late Models, Kevin Burdick of Proctor saw a large lead erased by a late caution flag but still claimed victory, while Ryan Savoy of Superior won by more than five seconds in the Midwest Modifieds feature just after setting a new fast-lap record in a heat race by clocking 17.781 seconds (80.985 mph).

The FastLane Motorsports Northland Super Stock Series will come to Gondik Law Speedway on Friday, June 16 for round six of its eight-race series.