99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hallquist's homer helps Huskies get past Larks

Eli Sundquist of Chisholm earned his second save of the season.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:05 PM

DULUTH — An eighth-inning homer to the opposite field by Michael Hallquist helped the Duluth Huskies edge the Bismarck Larks 7-6 in a Northwoods League baseball matinee on Monday at Wade Stadium.

After a busy first two innings in which both sides scored five runs, Bismarck edged ahead on Evan Ames' RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.

Duluth's Joe Vos led off the eighth by getting hit by a 1-2 pitch. Three pitches later Hallquist homered to right field to give the Huskies the lead.

Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) came in to work the ninth for Duluth and worked around a one-out walk to earn his second save of the season.

Brandon Compton and Joshua Duarte finished with two hits apiece for Duluth (3-3), which beat Bismarck for the first time in four attempts this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Humphres earned the win in relief.

The Huskies will head north for four consecutive games in Thunder Bay, starting Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. Central.

MORE HUSKIES:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Lake Superior Sea Dogs open season with win
June 04, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Two soccer players battling for the ball.
Sports
BlueGreens remain undefeated after road rout of Fusion
June 03, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SPORTS INDIANS-TWINS 1 SP
Sports
Ex-Twins player Doug Mientkiewicz will throw first pitch for St. Cloud Rox on Friday
June 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Long gray structure seen from the end
Local
Duluth asks library, workforce center users for ideas
June 05, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
nurses work in long term care facility
Health
Where have all the LPNs gone? Duluth-area health facilities have jobs available
June 05, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Canal Park at dusk
Local
Bone-dry May leads to slower rise for Lake Superior
June 05, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Students throw mortarboards in air.
Local
Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023
June 05, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson