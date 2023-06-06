Hallquist's homer helps Huskies get past Larks

DULUTH — An eighth-inning homer to the opposite field by Michael Hallquist helped the Duluth Huskies edge the Bismarck Larks 7-6 in a Northwoods League baseball matinee on Monday at Wade Stadium.

After a busy first two innings in which both sides scored five runs, Bismarck edged ahead on Evan Ames' RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.

Duluth's Joe Vos led off the eighth by getting hit by a 1-2 pitch. Three pitches later Hallquist homered to right field to give the Huskies the lead.

Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) came in to work the ninth for Duluth and worked around a one-out walk to earn his second save of the season.

Brandon Compton and Joshua Duarte finished with two hits apiece for Duluth (3-3), which beat Bismarck for the first time in four attempts this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Humphres earned the win in relief.

The Huskies will head north for four consecutive games in Thunder Bay, starting Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. Central.