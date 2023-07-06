Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hallquist, Huskies bounce back to beat Rox

The infielder, who is hitting a league-leading .365, had three hits including a home run on Wednesday.

Today at 10:07 PM

ST. CLOUD — Three hits, including a home run, from infielder Michael Hallquist helped the Duluth Huskies grab a 9-5 Northwoods League victory over the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday night.

Hallquist's three-run homer in the top of the third inning capped a five-run frame the visitors used to break the contest open, coming two batters after a two-run single by Brandon Compton.

The Huskies built on the lead by scoring four more times in the top of the sixth, with Hallquist coming in on Lucas Kelly's RBI single and an additional run scoring on an error on the play.

Hallquist finished 3-for-, raising his batting average to a league leading .365. Duluth has four players (Joshua Duarte, .361; Calyn Halvorson, .347; Caleb Corbin, .345) in the league's top five. Hallquist also leads the NWL with 34 RBIs and is tied for the league lead in home runs with eight.

Alex Potter earned the victory on the mound for Duluth, allowing three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Duluth, now 1-1 in the second half, stays in St. Cloud for another game with the Rox on Thursday night.

