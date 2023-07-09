Hallquist adds to homer total as Huskies roll

DULUTH — Michael Hallquist and the Duluth Huskies continued their elite offensive production and got the run prevention to match on Saturday night, strolling past the Minnesota Mud Puppies 11-2 at Wade Stadium.

Hallquist, a Fargo native out of Minnesota Crookston, hit his league-leading ninth home run of the season and added a double on a 3-for-5 night.

Hallquist trails only teammate Joshua Duarte (.377) with a .370 batting average. Duarte was 2-for-4 with a walk and scored twice on Saturday.

The Huskies scored in six consecutive innings against the all-traveling Mud Puppies. Their 17-hit attack was augmented by three sacrifice flies, one in a three-run second inning and two in a three-run fourth inning.

Outfielder Kasen Wells finished 4-for-5 with an RBI, while Max Coupe was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Duluth's Miles Hellums started and allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. Four Duluth relievers combined to allow no further hits.

Duluth (2-3) will face the Mud Puppies again on Sunday afternoon.