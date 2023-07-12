Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gustafson grows into role with WNBA's Mercury

The South Shore and Iowa alum is up to more than 10 minutes per game.

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) elevates around Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson (10) for another score during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 11 in Las Vegas.
L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal / TNS
By Staff reports
Today at 5:44 PM

PHOENIX — South Shore and Iowa alumna Megan Gustafson has upped her contribution for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, now earning regular minutes in the frontcourt as a backup to Brittney Griner.

Gustafson is currently averaging and 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and has appeared in 14 games for Phoenix this season.

On July 7, Gustafson came close to home, finishing with eight points and three rebounds for the Mercury in a loss against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) eyes the ball while guard Chelsea Gray (12) attempt to pass and Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson (10) puts pressure on Stokes during the second half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Ellen Schmidt / Las Vegas Review-Journal / TNS

Gustafson has scored in 11 games this season, including a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a June 21 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces, season highs in both categories.

Gustafson averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 boards in 2022, her first season with the Mercury. This is her fifth season in the league, including stints with the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics, and she is seven games away from 100 career WNBA appearances.

The Mercury fired coach Vanessa Nygaard in June after a 2-10 start and are still struggling at 4-15 nearing the halfway mark of the 40-game WNBA season. Gustafson and the Mercury will return to Minnesota on Sept. 3 (the Sunday of Labor Day weekend) for another game with the Lynx at Target Center.

Las Vegas Aces center Iliana Rupert (21) shoots against Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham, left, and center Megan Gustafson, right during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Ellen Schmidt / Las Vegas Review-Journal / TNS
