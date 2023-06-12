Grandma's Marathon steps up diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with Running to Common Ground program

DULUTH — Max Erickson, a University of St. Thomas School of Law student in Minneapolis, had themself a disappointing Twin Cities Marathon last fall. They posted a time of 3 hours, 18 minutes and 23 seconds that October, but was looking to run faster.

Then, Erickson received a pick-me-up from Grandma’s Marathon, which had just opened its registration for 2023.

“I'm sitting there, I'm mad at myself, and I'm like, ‘Oh, Grandma’s just opened up,’” Erickson said. “And then I see that they have discounted registration for nonbinary people. I went, ‘Oh, that's me.’ Well that's pretty natural. It'd be pretty cool to save myself a little bit of change. You’re not exactly rolling in it when you're a law student.”

Erickson, 24, is running Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday as part of the event’s new Running to Common Ground program, which offered 500 discounted entries this year to one of the weekend races — Grandma’s Marathon, Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and William A. Irvin 5K — to runners from underrepresented communities or cultures.

Running to Common Ground is a “really cool program” that Grandma’s Marathon is putting on, Erickson said, and not just because of the discounted registration. It’s brought a runner like themself to Grandma’s Marathon for the first time, and made them feel comfortable about running as who they really are.

“Grandma's introducing a nonbinary category is going to expose more people to the fact that nonbinary people exist and enjoy a sport that they might enjoy,” said Erickson, a native of Kansas City who is running his fourth marathon on Saturday. “And they're going to be aware of it and have to get used to that this is where we are and we're not going backwards.”

The Boston Marathon, New York Marathon and Twin Cities Marathon are among those races that now feature a nonbinary division, with Boston introducing the division for the first time in 2023.

Grandma’s Marathon first introduced a nonbinary division in 2022, and this year is offering prize money in the nonbinary divisions ranging from $75-$150 for the half marathon and up to $500 for winning the full marathon.

Zach Schneider, the marketing and public relations director for Grandma’s Marathon, credited Jake Fedorowski of the Seattle Frontrunners with starting the conversation about adding a nonbinary division. Schneider said the message Grandma’s Marathon received from Fedorowski and others about adding a nonbinary division is not to wait until everything is perfect, but do what you can now.

Grandma's Marathon Marketing and Public Relations Director Zach Schneider gestures with his left arm while speaking to audience members at the YMCA at Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown during the Gearing Up for Grandma's expo in April 2022. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

“The people who have registered as nonbinary athletes, it's less about the prize money for them,” Schneider said. “It's about being able to be seen and being able to compete without having to stray away from who they are, and be forced to put male or female on a registration form. Now they can register as who they are.”

Schneider said growing the nonbinary division — which this year features 29 runners between all three races — is part of a much broader conversation Grandma’s Marathon is having about diversity, equity and inclusion not only in its races, but in the industry as a whole. The Running to Common Ground program was born out of those conversations.

Grandma’s Marathon opened the program — but didn’t limit it — to runners from communities of color, athletes with disabilities, nonbinary athletes and LGBTQI+ athletes. With little fanfare or promotion, all 500 discounted entries offered this year were snatched up for the 2023 races.

Schneider said Running to Common Ground is not the be-all, end-all when it comes to the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, but it is a step in the right direction toward creating more representation throughout the sport. Grandma’s Marathon understands there are other barriers besides money, and those barriers can vary by community, he said.

“We want them to feel just as welcome, just as wanted and just as important as our other participants do,” Schneider said. “That's one of the things that has become a hallmark of Grandma's Marathon. People leave Duluth, going home, back to their hometown, saying, ‘You would never believe how they treated me. I'm a six-hour marathoner, but they treated me like I'm an elite athlete for the weekend.’ We want everyone to be able to feel like that and I think it's quite evident right now that, I don’t think it extends to all of the communities that we would like it to. We're going to hopefully take more steps forward to doing our part to make that happen.”

Erickson said they’ve known they were something else since they were 13 years old, and has bounced around different labels for six or seven years before landing on queer, “because I don’t need to know anything else besides that.”

For them, the barriers to participation in events like Grandma’s Marathon do not necessarily exist within the events themselves, but in the communities. Erickson said safety is something they think about when out for a training run — not necessarily in a large, diverse city like Minneapolis, but in less diverse areas.

When major races such as Grandma’s Marathon, the Twin Cities Marathon, Boston Marathon and New York Marathon invest in nonbinary divisions, it validates the existence of nonbinary athletes. Erickson said it what these events are doing shows everyone — in communities big and small — that it’s unacceptable to continue denying the existence of nonbinary athletes.

It impacts a lot of people, especially in a time when transgender athletes remain controversial “for a lot of silly reasons.” Like everyone else, they just want to compete. Everyone should be allowed to compete, Erickson said.

“When someone's passing me during a race, I’m not thinking about if it's a dude, or a woman. I'm just trying to run as fast as I can,” Erickson said. “I think we get such a weird mindset about these things sometimes. I'm going to start in Two Harbors and finish in Duluth, and everything else in between is gravy.

“I'm all about running this just because I like to do it. I think it's really validating to get to compete, to see where I am against other nonbinary people.”

Grandma’s Marathon welcomes Alison Mariella Désir as special guest this week

As part of the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Grandma’s Marathon is welcoming nationally known author and activist Alison Mariella Désir as a special guest for this week’s events.

Désir is the author of “Running While Black” and founder of Harlem Run in New York. At 8 a.m. on Friday, she will be leading an approximate 3-mile group run along the Lakewalk to the Aerial Lift Bridge that will begin and end at Duluth Running Company. The run aims to create a safe space for runners from underrepresented groups and communities, as well as their allies in the running community, who want to show support.

Désir will also be speaking and serving as a panelist during the Grandma’s Marathon Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roundtable Discussion on Friday afternoon at the Essentia Health Fitness Expo at the DECC’s Paulucci Hall.

Schneider said Désir is someone Grandma's Marathon reached out to early on about the Running to Common Ground Program. She’s a “good friend” of Grandma’s Marathon because she is willing to have difficult conversations and let the organization know where it is falling short.

“Her message is so important, not just to running and to sport nationwide, but to Grandma's Marathon in particular,” Schneider said. “We know the bulk of our participant base is white, the bulk of it is from the Upper Midwest, and we want to do our part making sure that we're expanding our reach into some of those other communities — not just in the Upper Midwest region, but from around the country. We want to make sure when we say ‘Running is for everybody,’ we want to make sure we mean those words.”

