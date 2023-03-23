Grandma's Marathon sold out for 2023

DULUTH — If you were waiting for the snow to melt before committing to running Grandma’s Marathon in 2023, you’re out of luck.

First off, there’s more snow in the forecast for Duluth next week.

Second, Grandma’s was officially declared a sellout Thursday, marking one of the fastest sellouts for the race ever, according to marketing and public relations director Zach Schneider.

Over 9,000 participants are signed up for both the marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, which are June 17. The Bjorklund sold out in November. Schneider said the 2023 marathon weekend is on pace to be one of the largest in the history of the race.

“It’s phenomenal to be talking about this in mid-March,” Schneider said in the sell-out announcement. “It’s reason for celebration, for sure, but the real work still lies ahead in making sure all these participants, as well as their families and friends, have a true Grandma’s Marathon experience when they come here in June.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Thursday afternoon, there were still 40 spots remaining for the William A. Irvin 5K on June 16. There is a way to still get in on the marathon, but it required taking running both the 5K on June 16 and marathon June 17 as part of the Full Great Grandma’s Challenge. As of Thursday, there were 150 spots remaining in the challenge.

Grandma's offers volunteer incentives

Organizers of Grandma’s Marathon is seeking volunteers to help with the 2023 event, and offering incentives to those who sign up early.

Individuals who sign up to volunteer prior to April 1 will be entered into a $100 gift card to Duluth Pack. Groups of 15 or more are eligible to win one of three $1,000 donations that will go to the nonprofit organization of the group’s choosing.

For more information on volunteering or signing up for the race, visit grandmasmarathon.com.