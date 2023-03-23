99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Grandma's Marathon sold out for 2023

This year is one of the fastest sellouts for the race ever as organizers anticipate record numbers in June.

Runners at start of Grandma's Marathon 2022
Runners take to the course at the starting line of Grandma's Marathon on June 18.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 3:53 PM

DULUTH — If you were waiting for the snow to melt before committing to running Grandma’s Marathon in 2023, you’re out of luck.

First off, there’s more snow in the forecast for Duluth next week.

Second, Grandma’s was officially declared a sellout Thursday, marking one of the fastest sellouts for the race ever, according to marketing and public relations director Zach Schneider.

Over 9,000 participants are signed up for both the marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, which are June 17. The Bjorklund sold out in November. Schneider said the 2023 marathon weekend is on pace to be one of the largest in the history of the race.

“It’s phenomenal to be talking about this in mid-March,” Schneider said in the sell-out announcement. “It’s reason for celebration, for sure, but the real work still lies ahead in making sure all these participants, as well as their families and friends, have a true Grandma’s Marathon experience when they come here in June.”

ADVERTISEMENT

previously
Brandon Veale
Sports
Brandon Veale column: Making a spectator of myself at Grandma's Marathon
A look back at Grandma's Marathon on Saturday from the viewpoint of an "official unofficial" spectator.
June 20, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Sports
Grandma's Marathon: Lindwurm brings another Grandma’s Marathon title home
Minnesota runner, faster than ever, enjoys ‘best day ever.’
June 18, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Sports
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Grandma's Marathon
News Tribune photographers capture scenes from various areas of the race course.
June 18, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Near the midpoint of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
Grandma's Marathon notebook: Crowds return to cheer on runners along North Shore to Canal Park
A reduced field in 2021 due to COVID-19 led to fewer spectators along the course. Sold out races in 2022 brought people back to cheer on the runners and racers.
June 18, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Alexi Hansen, left, and Philip Lafriniere dress as cows as they cheer on runners along London Road
Local
'Udder' enthusiasm on Grandma's Marathon sidelines
Fans with costumes and signs cheer on runners along Duluth's London Road.
June 18, 2022 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Peyton Haug
A marathon runner approaches finish-line tape raising his index fingers toward the sky
Sports
Grandma's Marathon: Ondoro returns for second Grandma’s victory
In his first completed marathon since a 2019 injury, the Grandma’s marathon course record holder returned for a win and the second-best race time in the event’s history.
June 18, 2022 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Two marathon wheelchair racers, one in front and one behind, approach a finish line
Sports
Grandma's Marathon: Pike, Scaroni capture fourth career titles in record-setting wheelchair races
Aaron Pike and Susannah Scaroni broke their own course records, with Pike fighting off a challenger at the finish line.
June 18, 2022 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Sports
Kemoi, Edwards win Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon
While the men's winner took a commanding lead early, the women's winner had to fight her way back up to the front.
June 18, 2022 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
People running road race summer night
Sports
Grandma's Marathon: Chettle and Long capture William A. Irvin 5K titles
Men’s winner overcomes brain tumor and age to be his best.
June 17, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki

As of Thursday afternoon, there were still 40 spots remaining for the William A. Irvin 5K on June 16. There is a way to still get in on the marathon, but it required taking running both the 5K on June 16 and marathon June 17 as part of the Full Great Grandma’s Challenge. As of Thursday, there were 150 spots remaining in the challenge.

Grandma's offers volunteer incentives

Organizers of Grandma’s Marathon is seeking volunteers to help with the 2023 event, and offering incentives to those who sign up early.

Individuals who sign up to volunteer prior to April 1 will be entered into a $100 gift card to Duluth Pack. Groups of 15 or more are eligible to win one of three $1,000 donations that will go to the nonprofit organization of the group’s choosing.

For more information on volunteering or signing up for the race, visit grandmasmarathon.com.

At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Volunteer Rodney Scandin pours another water near the Grandma’s Marathon start line June 18.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Image.jpeg
Sports
Duluth takes women's all-star bowling match
March 21, 2023 12:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness grab shootout win to split weekend
March 18, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Isaac Howard leaving Bulldogs after single season, enters transfer portal
March 23, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Cascade River at flood stage
Local
Near-record snowpack may lead to spring flooding across Northland
March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
3132887+020317.N.DNT_.HERMANTOWNFIRE.C01.jpg
Local
After years of relying on volunteers, Hermantown explores hiring paid firefighters
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson speaks to the crowd during a press conference about ending veteran homelessness
Local
Duluth mayor commits to revitalize downtown, improve parks, provide more child care
March 22, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi