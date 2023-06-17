Grandma's Marathon: Montoya tops Goucher's record mark in Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

DULUTH — Kara Goucher’s pre-race prediction of a record-setting finish in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon came to fruition on Saturday morning.

Boulder, Colorado native Maggie Montoya accomplished the feat after capturing the women’s title with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes and 26 seconds, narrowly edging Goucher’s 2012 finish by 20 seconds.

“Kara said it was going to go down this year, and so I’m glad I could live up to her expectations, even if she didn’t think it was going to be me,” Montoya said with a smile. “She’s always one I’ve looked up to and so this is really cool.”

Saturday marked Montoya’s first appearance in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon after recently competing in the Bolder Boulder 10K last month.

Without prior experience in the Grandma's event to hang her hat on, she leaned on her Team USA teammate Carlos Fernandes II as a someone to keep pace with throughout the 13.1 mile race.

“He’s a bit faster than me, but my coaches were like keep him in your sights, because I’ve done the half a few more times,” she said. “He’s I think still getting used to the distance but they're like keep Carlos in your sights and you’ll run fast. Carlos ran a big PR and I just tried to stay as close as possible to him and that was the only strategy.”

White Bear Lake native Joel Reichow was the first to cross the finish line on the men’s side with a time of 1:02.30. He previously placed 10th in last year’s race with a mark of 1:04.38.

Despite the strong finish last year, Reichow feels he still had room to improve this time around.

“Last year it was a pretty rough experience,” he admitted. “I just kind of got off the line and it was like I already feel like I’m working too hard and just tried to hang on last year. This year, things felt a lot smoother.”

The ideal weather conditions that greeted the racers at the start time of 6 a.m.

“It was pretty much like perfect weather in the low 50s to start,” Reichow said. “In the Midwest, we hardly ever get a day where there’s zero wind, so it’s super nice to have this day.”

Aaron Pike captures fifth wheelchair race win

Aaron Pike of Champaign, Illinois continued his reign of dominance over the men’s division of the wheelchair race on Saturday, as he defended his 2022 title with a time of 1:27.34.

The win marks Pike’s fifth victory overall in the Grandma’s Marathon event. His time of 1:20.02 set in last year’s race remains the course record.

Aaron Pike, 37, of Champaign, Illinois, wins the Grandma's Marathon men's wheelchair race in Duluth on Saturday morning. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Pike said the Grandma’s wheelchair event is synonymous with all things speed, allowing him to keep the strategy fairly simple on race day.

“It’s like one of the fastest races on the planet, so the No. 1 goal is honestly just to go fast, because you never know what kind of times you can get,” Pike said. “Today wasn’t like a course record type of day with a tailwind, but it was a fast day so I was still pushing the pace and not really looking for the win until later on in the race.”

Pike was briefly passed by second-place finisher Fernando Sanchez Nava of San Andres Ahuashu, Mexico, before regaining the lead down the stretch.

“The guy that was with me kept looking like he was tired, but then every time he went to the front, he would surge up to pretty high speeds, so I was like he must be feeling pretty good,” he recounted. “Then after we got over Lemon Drop Hill though, I took a little bit of a surge down that long hill and I looked back and there was kind of a gap, so I just kept pressing.”

Joining Pike in the winner’s circle was Jenna Fesemyer of Champaign, Illinois, who crossed the finish line in 1:47.20 to earn the crown as women’s champion.

She most recently placed second behind 2022 champion Susannah Scaroni in last year’s race.

Fesemyer echoed the sentiments of Pike in describing her love of the Grandma’s Marathon event.

“It’s historically a fast race for wheelchair athletes, so it attracts a really strong community of elite athletes,” she said.

Fesemyer set a goal to not only emerge as the winner, but to also push herself along the way.

“I had (winning) in the back of my mind, but I just wanted to see if I can challenge myself a little bit on the climbs specifically,” Fesemyer explained. “So I was able to break up the race a little bit in that way—attack the climbs and recover on the downhill, and so I think I did exactly that today.”

Michelle Wheeler (1:52:03) and Ivonne Reyes Gomez (1:53:16) placed second and third in the event.

