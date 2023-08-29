6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Gondik Law Speedway crowns season champions

Northland drivers were tops in the points in six divisions.

080421.S.DNT.Racing.jpg
Kevin Burdick of Proctor, Brandon Copp of Brule, Andrew Mackey of Duluth, Deven VanHouse of Silver Bay, Aaron Bernick of Duluth and A.J. House of Cloquet were among season champions crowned on Friday night at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior.
File / News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Six Northland drivers earned season points titles on Friday night, Aug. 25 as Gondik Law Speedway wrapped up its 2023 regular season.

In WISSOTA Late Models, Pat Doar laid down a dominant performance, starting from the pole and leading every lap to win by 3.34 seconds. It was the New Richmond, Wisconsin driver's fourth win of the season and good for a $6,000 prize.

Kevin Burdick finished fifth but still claimed the traveling KME Late Model Series championship and a $10,000 champion's check for the Proctor driver.

In Modifieds, point leader Brandon Copp of Brule held a 24-point edge in the standings but an 11-position disadvantage in the starting lineup for the final race.

Copp pulled up to seventh place from his 15th starting spot, while race winner Al Uotinen of Superior took over second place in the final standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Super Stock, Andrew Mackey protected a 20-point lead in the standings with a sixth-place run, while Shane Sabraski of Rice cruised to a seventh win of the season and third in a row.

Deven VanHouse of Silver Bay was on the cusp of the Midwest Modified championship, which was confirmed when a three-car incident collected leading contender Tanner Gehl. It wasn't the only one of the feature, which included no fewer than six separate incidents. At the end of the run, Jason VendeKamp of Scandia, Minnesota was best in a one-lap dash, while VanHouse earned his first Midwest Modified championship at the track since 2016.

Bernick ran second in a small field to clinch the championship in Pure Stocks by just 14 points while Duluth's Tyler Kachinske passed his mother, Kristy Rose, the polesitter, in the early going before claiming a first win of the season.

The competitive highlight of the night may have been in the Hornets, where Derek Dunbar dueled with Justin Schelitzche, earning his second Hornets win of the season, while A.J. House of Cloquet ran third to return to the top spot in the standings for the first time since 2020.

Local racing's invitational season comes to Superior with the 35th annual Northern Nationals on Sept. 6-9, featuting 10 classes of cars racing over four nights with a combined purse of more than $125,000.

MORE RACING:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
North West International Regatta
Sports
Duluth Rowing Club earns top-finish at North West International Regatta
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Harbor Monsters Press Conference
Sports
Duluth's Arena League team to be dubbed the Harbor Monsters
4d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Figure skater posing on the ice.
Sports
Duluth Figure Skating Club shines at NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Outline of the state of Minnesota with a drop-pin over the Duluth/Twin Ports Food Truck Tracker
Business
UMD student launches food truck tracking website
2h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Victoria Volz in her garden
Lifestyle
East Hillside gardener uses every inch of space around home
3h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Quarterback runs through defender.
Prep
Schultz is ‘the guy’ for Northwood/Solon Springs football
3h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Man cuts ribbon at new school forest
Members Only
Local
Solon Springs land donation continues legacy of conservation
14h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood