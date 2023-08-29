Gondik Law Speedway crowns season champions

SUPERIOR — Six Northland drivers earned season points titles on Friday night, Aug. 25 as Gondik Law Speedway wrapped up its 2023 regular season.

In WISSOTA Late Models, Pat Doar laid down a dominant performance, starting from the pole and leading every lap to win by 3.34 seconds. It was the New Richmond, Wisconsin driver's fourth win of the season and good for a $6,000 prize.

Kevin Burdick finished fifth but still claimed the traveling KME Late Model Series championship and a $10,000 champion's check for the Proctor driver.

In Modifieds, point leader Brandon Copp of Brule held a 24-point edge in the standings but an 11-position disadvantage in the starting lineup for the final race.

Copp pulled up to seventh place from his 15th starting spot, while race winner Al Uotinen of Superior took over second place in the final standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Super Stock, Andrew Mackey protected a 20-point lead in the standings with a sixth-place run, while Shane Sabraski of Rice cruised to a seventh win of the season and third in a row.

Deven VanHouse of Silver Bay was on the cusp of the Midwest Modified championship, which was confirmed when a three-car incident collected leading contender Tanner Gehl. It wasn't the only one of the feature, which included no fewer than six separate incidents. At the end of the run, Jason VendeKamp of Scandia, Minnesota was best in a one-lap dash, while VanHouse earned his first Midwest Modified championship at the track since 2016.

Bernick ran second in a small field to clinch the championship in Pure Stocks by just 14 points while Duluth's Tyler Kachinske passed his mother, Kristy Rose, the polesitter, in the early going before claiming a first win of the season.

The competitive highlight of the night may have been in the Hornets, where Derek Dunbar dueled with Justin Schelitzche, earning his second Hornets win of the season, while A.J. House of Cloquet ran third to return to the top spot in the standings for the first time since 2020.

Local racing's invitational season comes to Superior with the 35th annual Northern Nationals on Sept. 6-9, featuting 10 classes of cars racing over four nights with a combined purse of more than $125,000.