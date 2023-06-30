Game slips away from Huskies in late innings

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies recovered from an early deficit only to fall behind again for good in a 13-12 loss to the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday in Northwoods League baseball.

The Huskies found themselves down 7-1 after 3 1/2 innings, but took an 8-7 lead with a five-run sixth inning. Michael Hallquist hit a three-run homer, one of only two hits in the inning, and Kasen Wells scored the go-ahead run on Brandon Compton's fielder's choice.

Duluth led 9-7 going to the eighth only to surrender six runs on six hits in the inning, including two-RBI hits from Michael Lippe, Elliot Good and Greg Nichols.

Now down 13-9, the Huskies continued their streak of scoring at least once in each of the last seven innings by scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth and once more in the ninth on a Max Coupe RBI single, but the Huskies stranded the tying and winning runs on the basepaths when Compton struck out to end the game.

Reliever Taiga Yamane took the loss after allowing two earned runs without recording an out in the eighth inning. Austin Humphres started and allowed five runs (four earned) in three innings before Alex Potter allowed six runs (five earned) in the following 4 2/3 innings.

The loss spoiled a huge night for Hallquist, who had a pair of doubles to go with his round-tripper, finishing 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Joshua Duarte went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI, and Calyn Halvorson had a pair of hits.

Duluth (15-13) caps June with a key Great Plains East Division game vs. Eau Claire on Friday night at Wade Stadium. The Express are percentage points behind the division-leading Thunder Bay Border Cats with Duluth a game behind both. All three teams have four games remaining until the halfway point of the season.