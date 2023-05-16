99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fuller-Kask steps down as head coach of Duluth Rowing Club after 21 years

Former assistants Emily Wells and Andrea Rosenberg have been hired to coach the junior youth program.

20220709080422_IMG_0134.JPG
Bonnie Fuller-Kask was head coach of the Duluth Rowing Club for 21 years. She stepped down in May 2023.
Contributed / Duluth Rowing Club
By Staff reports
Today at 4:17 PM

DULUTH — Duluth Rowing Club coach Bonnie Fuller-Kask is stepping down as head coach after 21 years. Two of her former assistants, Emily Wells and Andrea Rosenberg, have been hired to coach the junior youth program, the club announced.

Fuller-Kask is credited by the Duluth Rowing Club with introducing 2,000 kids and adults to rowing, as well as building the junior program into a successful program that attracts over 100 kids each summer. Her crews consistently earned medals at regional and national regattas, the club wrote.

“I was looking to step back from coaching at the DRC," Fuller-Kask said in a news release, “but my concern was, 'Who would take over?' I was very pleased to learn that two of my former assistant coaches were interested in sharing the position.”

Both Wells and Rosenberg rowed in college. Wells, a native of Georgia, competed on the University of Georgia varsity crew, and Rosenberg, who started in the junior program in Duluth, rowed at the University of St. Thomas. Wells currently serves as the Duluth Rowing Club's administrator while Rosenberg is a teacher with Duluth Public Schools.

The Duluth Rowing Club will hold an open house from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at its boathouse on Park Point.

