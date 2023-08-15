For Duluth-born Greg Anderson, Brainerd race a welcome homecoming

DULUTH — The National Hot Rod Association circuit covers nearly every corner of the country and nearly every season of the year, so for Duluth native Greg Anderson to miss a chance to race on his home track might have been sadder than a “red light” at the starting line.

Though the Pro Stock legend has had some false starts in his 2023 season, he’s coming north to Minnesota this weekend confident that there’s still time to turn things around.

In recent seasons, the NHRA has instituted a rotation policy in which not all classes run at all the events, so Anderson and the Pro Stock teams haven’t run at Brainerd International Raceway since 2019. For a man who’s been involved in the highest levels of drag racing for more than 30 years, that seems unconscionable.

“I never thought we’d spend a year where we didn’t go to Brainerd,” Anderson said.

Duluth-born Pro Stock drag racer Greg Anderson leans against his car in this undated photo. Contributed / NHRA

Though he lives in North Carolina now, Anderson started in drag racing nearly 50 years ago, and the Brainerd weekend is a chance not only to see friends and family, but also to return to a place that has shaped his entire career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the nostalgia, BIR is an enjoyable track from a technical standpoint. Anderson spoke on Friday while the NHRA circuit was stationed in Topeka, Kansas, where the predicted high temperature was in the high 90s. There’s no air conditioning in a race car, and the blazing heat complicates the whole process, from the engine to the tires.

Minnesota in August might seem uncomfortable at times, but the weather at BIR normally falls in a high performance “sweet spot.”

“It makes the cars run better. It makes the engines perform better, they make more power when it’s cooler and it makes the race track have more grip,” he said.

“You can go to Brainerd and kind of let it all hang out.”

Duluth-born Greg Anderson burns out his tires before a race in North Carolina earlier this year. Contributed / NHRA

Off the drag strip, the environment at Brainerd is unmatched, starting with the infamous “Zoo” campground full of fans.

“It’s second nature to me but everybody else from other places in the county had no idea what it’s all about,” Anderson said.

Anderson, at 62 years old the owner of five national championships and an NHRA-record 101 career victories, has been held out of the winner’s circle so far this season.

Anderson qualified fourth and reached the semifinals of the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway in Tennessee back in June, but a mechanical failure in the semifinals derailed his bid at win No. 102.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, it’s been the car, and sometimes it’s been the driver. Anderson said he thinks his team is close, but just hasn’t quite put it together on the track.

Greg Anderson slows his Pro Stock Camaro after a run earlier this season. Contributed / NHRA

“As close as this class is, there’s no room for any mistakes,” he said.

Anderson hasn’t had to look far for an example to aim at as KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn had a commanding 202-point lead in the standings going into Topeka, over another team car, Matt Hartford.

“I know my time is coming and I feel very confident I’m getting very close to a good run here,” he said.

After speaking to the News Tribune on Friday, Anderson proved just how close he was later in the weekend, reaching his first final of the 2023 season.

However, his 102nd "Wally," the trophy given out to every NHRA winner, would have to wait, as fellow five-time champion Erica Enders led from start to finish in Sunday's Pro Stock final.

Anderson moved up from seventh to sixth in the points with his strong run at Topeka, though just getting into the "Countdown" field is most of the battle, as points are reset for the stretch drive. He’s confident that he and his team can turn things around in the NHRA’s “playoffs,” which begin in September.

“I definitely absolutely have not peaked yet this year,” Anderson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Stock qualifying at BIR begins on Friday afternoon with eliminations taking place on Sunday.