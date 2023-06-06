Fog snuffs out features at Gondik Law Speedway

SUPERIOR — The racing was almost too good to be true Friday night, as racing was fast but curtailed by fog rolling in before the big finish at Gondik Law Speedway.

Two of six features were completed, but the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Hornets had to postpone until a date to be determined.

In the Super Stocks, Andrew Mackey slipped past Steve Stuart on a late restart to win by two-thirds of a second to go to victory lane in Superior for the first time since August 2020.

Deven Van House led flag-to-glad in the Midwest Modified feature, his first in the division since six years ago to the date, but had to survive several restarts that threatened his lead. Jason VandeCamp came from 15th starting spot to finish second.

WISSOTA Late Models came out to contest their feature but visibility had degraded enough that racing was shut down for the evening.

Racing returns to Gondik Law Speedway on Friday, June 9 with a lineup of WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Midwest Mods, Pure Stocks and Hornets with the possibility of the rescheduled features from June 2.