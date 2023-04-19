Five things to know ahead of the 2023 Fitger's 5K in Duluth

DULUTH — The first big race of the year for Grandma’s Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation, the 2023 Fitger’s 5K, is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday on Superior Street in front of the Fitger’s complex in downtown Duluth.

Over 1,000 runners are registered for the event, with spots still open up until race day. Participants can register online through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, or register in person on Friday or Saturday at the Fitger’s Complex.

Here’s five things to know about this year’s Fitger’s 5K:

Nothing scares off Duluth area runners

Runners are reflected in a puddle during the Fitger’s 5K running race along Superior Street on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The forecast for race day calls for a chance of snow on Saturday morning, with a temperature of around 30 degrees and a wind from the north gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

That’s not ideal for running, however, it is significantly better than the conditions for Grandma’s and YAF’s first event of 2023, the St. Fennessy 4K back on March 18. Zach Schneider, the marketing and public relations director for Grandma’s Marathon, described the weather that day as “cold and blustery” with the temperature at the start of the race around 0 degrees with negative wind chills.

They still had a record 744 registered runners for the St. Patrick’s Day race, with 36 signing up the day of the race. Schneider said around 600 people started the race that day, with 569 finishing.

“What has stood out to us, whether it is a smaller race or the marathon, is that sometimes when it's bad weather, you get more determination from people in this area to want to be part of something,” Schneider said. “We thought the Fennessy was going to fall flat, and actually, people had a ton of fun. We had a ton more people than we thought just because, it felt like, they weren't going to let the cold and the weather ruin what they were hoping was going to be a fun race.”

Fitger’s 5K course gets another makeover

Course map of the 2023 Fitger's 5K. Courtesy of Grandma's Marathon

Recent construction on Superior Street and the Duluth Lakewalk has forced the Fitger’s 5K to amend its course the past few years, but Schneider said they hope this year’s version will be a framework for the future.

The 2023 Fitger’s 5K will travel west instead of east, starting as it always has on Superior Street in front of Fitger’s. Runners and walkers will then hop a block down to Michigan Street before taking a left at The Depot onto 5th Avenue and Harbor Drive.

Like the William A. Irvin 5K course, participants will then run past Amsoil Arena, the DECC and the Irvin before connecting with the Lakewalk, which will take them around Canal Park — including past the Lift Bridge — and back to the Fitger’s Complex.

Finisher medals return

The 2023 Fitger's 5K finisher medal that will be handed out. Contributed / Grandma's Marathon

After not handing out medals in 2022 due to supply chain issues, finisher medals have returned for the 2023 Fitger’s 5K race. A long-sleeved T-shirt is also included with entry to the race.

Race day is Earth Day

With the 2023 Fitger’s 5K also landing on Earth Day on Saturday, the race is aiming to be a zero-waste event this year.

That long sleeved T-shirt that is being given out is made of recycled polyester. Age division winners will receive marigold flower boxes. Reusable cups will be used at water stations and the finish line, while compostable post-race refreshments will also be available to participants.

Warming up for Grandma’s

Susannah Scaroni crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair division of the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023, in Boston. Eric Canha / USA TODAY Sports

After Saturday’s Fitger’s 5K, it will be 56 days until the running of the 2023 edition of Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth.

Grandma’s Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, which ran its 2023 edition Monday. Just under 20 Duluth-area residents took part in this year’s Boston Marathon — based on a News Tribune search of residences listed in Boston Marathon entries — as well as a few of last year’s Grandma’s Marathon champions.

Luther Jackson, 24, of Duluth posted the top time among men’s area runners, finishing in 2 hours, 49 minutes, 5 seconds. Chelsey Youngberg, 29, of Duluth, finished in 2:54:18 to put her in the top 100 of her division and 115th overall among women. Youngberg won last year's Fitger's 5K women's title on a cold, windy and rainy day in Duluth.

Two-time defending Grandma’s Marathon women’s champion Dakotah Lindwurm finished 27th on Monday in 2:33:53 while 2019 Grandma’s champion Nell Rojas was 14th overall and third among American women in 2:24:51.

Susannah Scaroni, who won her fourth Grandma’s Marathon wheelchair women’s title in 2022, won the Boston Marathon on Monday in 1:41:45. Aaron Pike, who also won Grandma’s for the fourth time in 2022, finished fourth among the men in 1:30:30.

