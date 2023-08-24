Duluth's Arena League team to be dubbed the Harbor Monsters

DULUTH — After months of anticipation, the name and logo for Duluth’s Arena League football franchise was unveiled in a special ceremony Thursday afternoon on the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena Balcony.

It's the Duluth Harbor Monsters.

The big reveal came after a “Name-the-Team” contest in which approximately 2,000 entries were submitted. The final vote was eventually whittled down to four possible choices — Lakers, Sasquatch, Norsemen and Harbor Monsters — with 3,000 votes ultimately cast.

Duluth was chosen over Twin Ports, Zenith City, Minnesota and Lake Superior with an overwhelming 98% of the vote.

The unveiling featured team owner Brent LaBrie and team advisor Tommy Benizio on the podium as the Duluth Harbor Monsters' identity was revealed for the first time via a banner on a Vista Fleet boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Vista Fleet boat with the Duluth Harbor Monsters' banner passes the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena Balcony during a news conference on Thursday. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

The naming contest and special unveiling of the logo tie into LaBrie’s ultimate goal of making the fan experience special and fun.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, that’s what we’re all about,” LaBrie said after the unveiling. “The pregame parties, the in-game entertainment, the football game, the postgame after-parties, the interactions with fans, being able to interact with all the players and stuff — that’s what we’re so excited about.”

Duluth Harbor Monsters' owner Brent LaBrie, alongside team adviser Tommy Benizio, speaks during a name and logo reveal news conference held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena Balcony on Thursday. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

Contest winner Ian Thorpe received season tickets for the inaugural season, which is slated to begin June 1, 2024.

Prior to the unveiling, Duluth Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner, joined by a host of local businesses representatives, shared his excitement about the financial impact that the new franchise may have in the coming years.

“Economic impact will happen, businesses will be supported and this is going to be a great source of community pride, he said.

Duluth Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner speaks prior to the unveiling of the Duluth Harbor Monsters' name and logo at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena Balcony on Thursday. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

The Harbor Monsters have already set up a headquarters on Lake Avenue in Canal Park at the Paulucci Building, according to LaBrie. A custom vehicle with a team logo wrap will also be a fixture around the Duluth community.

The opening season of The Arena League football will include four teams based in Springfield (Missouri), Kansas City, Waterloo (Iowa), and Duluth. Games will be played on a 50-yard field with 15-man rosters and players playing both offense and defense.