Sports

Duluth teams win two out of three in All-Star Bowling

In the regular division, Duluth prevailed by 261 pins.

Bowling
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 11:52 AM

DULUTH — Boosted by a 765 series from Mike Sorensen, Duluth won handily over Superior in the annual All-Star Bowling Challenge, which took place on Sunday at Skyline Social and Games in Duluth.

The 3,483 to 3,232 win gives Duluth a 26-22 edge in the annual series. Each six-man team bowls three games, with the team's lowest score in each game dropped. Duluth had the higher total in all three, though game two was a close one, decided 1,132 to 1,128.

Tom Ojanen added a 758 series for Duluth, while Superior's best was a 701 from John Wicklund.

In the Senior match, Duluth won 3,205 to 2,564, with a 691 from Dave Clausen and a 645 from Neil Busch leading the way. Stephen Paulson rolled a 656 series to lead Superior.

Duluth's win broke a 10-10 tie in the Senior series to this point.

Superior narrowly prevailed in the five-man Super Senior division, recording 2,333 to Duluth's 2,323. Doug Sorenson (657) had the high series.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
