Duluth takes women's all-star bowling match

A 694 series from Dana Dallum helped Duluth prevail over Superior 3,193-2,957 in the annual Duluth-Superior all-star women's bowling match, held Sunday at the Incline Station in Duluth.

Dallum led her team with a 237 and a 245 in the first two games, allowing Duluth to carry a 37-pin lead into the final game. In that contest, four Duluth bowlers logged a 200 or better as Duluth pulled away.

Joi Sigfrids had a 280 in the first game for Superior and the team's high series of 691.

Superior nabbed top honors in the senior division, as Barb Hoag posted the best series of the competition with a 624. Her 246 in game two helped Superior open up a wide gap which Duluth only partially bridged in the finale, leading to a final total of 2,597-2427.

Cheryl Antoniak had Duluth's best series (511) and Claude Wenaas their best game, 206.