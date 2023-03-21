99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth takes women's all-star bowling match

Superior prevailed in the senior women's division.

Image.jpeg
Duluth's Nicole Mattson eyes the pins during the annual Duluth-Superior All-Star Bowling Challenge on Sunday at the Incline Station in Duluth.
Submitted photo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:40 AM

A 694 series from Dana Dallum helped Duluth prevail over Superior 3,193-2,957 in the annual Duluth-Superior all-star women's bowling match, held Sunday at the Incline Station in Duluth.

Dallum led her team with a 237 and a 245 in the first two games, allowing Duluth to carry a 37-pin lead into the final game. In that contest, four Duluth bowlers logged a 200 or better as Duluth pulled away.

Joi Sigfrids had a 280 in the first game for Superior and the team's high series of 691.

Superior nabbed top honors in the senior division, as Barb Hoag posted the best series of the competition with a 624. Her 246 in game two helped Superior open up a wide gap which Duluth only partially bridged in the finale, leading to a final total of 2,597-2427.

Cheryl Antoniak had Duluth's best series (511) and Claude Wenaas their best game, 206.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
