Duluth starts state Legion baseball tourney with two losses

ROCHESTER — The Duluth Post 71 Cubs found themselves in a big hole after their first day at the Minnesota state American Legion baseball tournament on Thursday.

The Cubs are 0-2 after losing a close one, 7-6 to Hastings and a not-close one, 13-1 to Sartell.

Against Hastings, Duluth scored three early runs when Dylan Manchester doubled in two and later scored on a Jayger Atkinson single, then put together another three-run inning to regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth after RBI singles from Dylan Cole and Joe Nick were followed by a bases-loaded walk to Atkinson.

However, Hastings pulled ahead again on a two-run, two-out single in the top of the sixth inning and worked around singles in each of Duluth's last two at-bats to put the game away.

Cole and Atkinson had three hits apiece for Duluth, while Jack Teachworth added two.

In game two, Sartell scored in five consecutive at-bats to put the game away an inning early, while also holding Duluth to two hits, both singles by Nick.

At 0-2 in their four-team pool, Duluth would need to beat Wayzata on Friday morning in their pool play finale, have 2-0 Hastings beat Sartell and make up a huge gap in run differential.