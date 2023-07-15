Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth Rowing Club takes second at home regatta

A pair of masters quad boats from the home team earned first-place finishes.

Duluth International Regatta
(From L-R): Greg Peterson, Arvid Brekke, Randy Newberg and Tom Rauschenfels of the Duluth Rowing Club compete in the Master Men's Quad event during the Duluth International Regatta, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Park Point.
Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 6:21 PM

DULUTH — A cluster of nine top-three finishes propelled the Duluth Rowing Club to a second-place finish in its annual Duluth International Regatta held on Saturday off Park Point.

The two local winners were both in quadruple sculls boats: the men's masters quad of Tom Rauchenfels, Randy Newberg, Arvid Brekke and Greg Peterson and the mixed masters quad of Rauchenfels, Bonnie Fuller-Kask, Jenny Peterson and Greg Peterson.

Duluth netted a pair of runner-up finishes in two four-oared boats, in the men's masters four (same as the masters quad) and junior men's four (Gabriel Javaherian, Aidan-Hoeschen-Ehrbright, Colton Danelski, Zion Desulme and coxswain Lily Paul).

There were five third-place finishes, including the masters men's single (Pete Olson), men's single (Chris Kirby), the women's quad, and junior men's and women's eights.

The Minneapolis Rowing Club took first place with Lake Phalen and Long Lake tying for third.

