Saturday, August 26

Sports

Duluth Rowing Club earns top-finish at North West International Regatta

Duluth Rowing Club members Greg Peterson and Tom Rauschenfels earned a first-place finish in the Masters Doubles event.

North West International Regatta
The Duluth Rowing Club's masters men's quad team competes at the North West International Regatta in Kenora, Ontario on Aug. 19. The team is comprised of Tom Rauschenfels, Greg Peterson, Randy Newberg and Arvid Brekke.
Contributed / Duluth Rowing Club
By Staff reports
Today at 1:30 PM

KENORA, ONTARIO — Duluth Rowing Club members Greg Peterson and Tom Rauschenfels earned a first-place finish in the Masters Doubles event at the North West International Rowing Regatta held Aug. 18-19.

North West International Regatta
Duluth Rowing Club members Greg Peterson and Tom Rauschenfels pose with their trophy after winning the Masters Doubles event at the North Western International Rowing Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Kenora, Ontario.
Contributed / Duluth Rowing Club

Peterson and Rauschenfels also took third in the Masters Men’s Pairs.

Fellow Duluth Rowing Club members Randy Newberg and Arvid Brekke joined Peterson and Rauschenfels for the Masters Men’s Quad and Masters Men’s Four races, where they took second and third place, respectively, in the two events.

The Duluth Rowing Club also took third in the Junior B Women’s Quad and Women’s Eight Dash.

The Junior B Women’s Quad team included Nia Kramer, Sanne Breeuwer, Beatrice Javaherian and Ginger Paul.

The Women’s Eight team featured: Emily Wells, Andrea Rosenberg, Bria Kask, Jayva Jordan, Bonnie Fuller-Kask, Jenny Peterson, Hannah Mason, Sanne Breeuwer and Lillian Paul.

The Duluth Rowing Club will compete Sept. 17 at the Death Row regatta, a 25-meter race on the St. Louis River.

By Staff reports
