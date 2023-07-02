Duluth pitchers hit hard in road loss

EAU CLAIRE — Only one of the Eau Claire Express' hits was for extra bases, but 15 singles and a double were more than enough to take down the Duluth Huskies 6-4 in a key Northwoods League baseball game on Saturday night.

Six Eau Claire players had at least two hits in the game, led by a 4-for-4 from catcher Camden Ross, who had his team's only double.

Eau Claire had a hit in every inning except the seventh, taking the lead with two-run frames in the fourth and fifth. Duluth responded with three in the top of the sixth by Max Coupe scoring on an error, Michael Hallquist contributing an RBI single and Jack Gallagher earning an RBI on a fielder's choice, but Eau Claire scored two more in the bottom of the inning to bolster its lead.

Kasen Wells and Joshua Duarte had two hits apiece for Duluth (15-15).

D.J. Burke took the loss, allowing five runs on 12 hits in five innings. He struck out three.

Duluth's ill-timed skid of three consecutive losses and five in six games has knocked them out of contention for the first-half division title with three games remaining. Duluth will host Bismarck at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday as the Huskies close out the first half with a three-game homestand.