Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Duluth Figure Skating Club shines at NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge

Five individual skaters garnered medals at the three-day event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden.

Figure skater posing on the ice.
Madeline Manion of Superior competes at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20.
Contributed / Lea Scuadamore
By Staff reports
Today at 4:18 PM

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Duluth Figure Skating Club turned in medal-winning performances at the 2023 Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge, a National Qualifying Series event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Isabella Bowman of Esko earned a spot on the podium for her efforts in the Intermediate Women Group A competition, where she earned a pewter medal with a fourth-place finish.

Duluth Skating Club
Isabella Bowman of Esko shows off her medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20.
Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Superior’s Madeline Manion claimed the second-highest score (107.01) among Minnesota skaters in the Women’s Novice event in which she placed fifth overall among the 20 participants.

Harper Nelson of Duluth achieved a personal-best score of 34.03 in the Pre-Juvenile Girls' Preliminary event while earning a gold medal.

Duluth Skating Club
Harper Nelson of Duluth poses with her medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20.
Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Elsie Hoberg of Duluth emerged as a pewter medalist in the Excel Preliminary Plus girls' event, while Evan Zhou, also of Duluth, turned in another strong performance for the Duluth Figure Skating Club by taking home the championship in the Preliminary Boys’ event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Skating Club
Evan Zhou of Duluth poses with his medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20.
Contributed / Lea Scuadamore
Duluth Skating Club
Elsie Hoberg of Duluth poses with her medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20.
Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Madeline Manion and Bowman will be back for a second National Qualifying Series competition in Plano, Texas, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2 and running through Friday, Oct. 6.

Fellow Duluth Figure Skating Club members Gabriella Manion, Rayna Von Arb and Piper Linn will also compete at the event.

The ultimate goal for the national qualifying events is to earn a spot on the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and/or the U.S. National Development Team.

READ MORE IN SPORTS

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Player blocks ball hit by coach.
Sports
UMD volleyball looks for next step after 2022 bounce-back
6d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Sea Dogs’ season ends in playoffs
Aug 16
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man crouched down inside the driver's door of a race car.
Sports
For Duluth-born Greg Anderson, Brainerd race a welcome homecoming
Aug 15
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
people sitting around table looking at presentation on large screen
Local
Duluth police review board has 'fallen short,' leaders say
5h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Crowd of people at a concert
Members Only
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Will the real Duluth please stand up?
10h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
NFL: Preseason-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
Pro
Former Bulldog Laing appears on ‘Hard Knocks’ singing Backstreet Boys
1h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
fire trucks parked in front of smoking building
Local
Makinen woman charged with burning down father's house
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen