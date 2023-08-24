Duluth Figure Skating Club shines at NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Duluth Figure Skating Club turned in medal-winning performances at the 2023 Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge, a National Qualifying Series event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Isabella Bowman of Esko earned a spot on the podium for her efforts in the Intermediate Women Group A competition, where she earned a pewter medal with a fourth-place finish.

Isabella Bowman of Esko shows off her medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20. Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Superior’s Madeline Manion claimed the second-highest score (107.01) among Minnesota skaters in the Women’s Novice event in which she placed fifth overall among the 20 participants.

Harper Nelson of Duluth achieved a personal-best score of 34.03 in the Pre-Juvenile Girls' Preliminary event while earning a gold medal.

Harper Nelson of Duluth poses with her medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20. Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Elsie Hoberg of Duluth emerged as a pewter medalist in the Excel Preliminary Plus girls' event, while Evan Zhou, also of Duluth, turned in another strong performance for the Duluth Figure Skating Club by taking home the championship in the Preliminary Boys’ event.

Evan Zhou of Duluth poses with his medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20. Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Elsie Hoberg of Duluth poses with her medal at the 2023 NQS Minnesota L'Etoile du Nord Challenge event held at the Bloomington Ice Garden from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 20. Contributed / Lea Scuadamore

Madeline Manion and Bowman will be back for a second National Qualifying Series competition in Plano, Texas, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2 and running through Friday, Oct. 6.

Fellow Duluth Figure Skating Club members Gabriella Manion, Rayna Von Arb and Piper Linn will also compete at the event.

The ultimate goal for the national qualifying events is to earn a spot on the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and/or the U.S. National Development Team.