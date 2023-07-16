Duluth FC's season ends in a flurry of cards

DULUTH — Whether they like it or not the 2023 Duluth FC season will be a baker's dozen of 12 golden memories and one rotten one.

The BlueGreens’ season came to an end in a flurry of yellow and red on Saturday night at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen as Med City FC grabbed a 114th minute winner in extra time against a nine-man Duluth squad that would later be reduced to eight.

“We had three guys sent off for not very much and a lot of yellow cards given for not very much and I didn’t really see it reciprocated at all to the other team, even though it was a fairly physical game,” a calm but clearly frustrated Duluth FC manager Sean Morgan said.

The final card total was nine yellows for Duluth and three yellows for Med City in the first 90 minutes, with at least one more to Duluth in extra time (their third ejection) and four more in total, not counting any potential post-match dissent.

“I feel really, really hard done by, and I think it’s pretty ridiculous that we get to this point in the season and we have to deal with this level of incompetence,” Morgan said.

Med City was the only club during the 12-game National Premier Soccer League North Division regular season to keep Duluth FC from winning, forcing a 1-1 draw when the teams met in Rochester on July 2.

Felipe Santos scored Duluth’s goal in that one, and he scored again on Saturday in first-half injury time.

After 45 minutes with few clear-cut chances, a hard cross in from the right by Josh Bellamy could only be parried across the face of the goal by the Med City keeper, Iker Gonzalez, and Santos was waiting to claim the loose ball on the doorstep and fired it in.

The first half featured three yellow cards for the BlueGreens and two for Med City, but referee Brian Wood wore out his shirt pocket after the break. His seventh booking of the night was a second to substitute Dylan Zavatini, reducing the BlueGreens to 10 for only the second time this season. The only previous red card Duluth had received this year was in the Rochester Med City game, in the 88th minute.

The Mayhem earned their chance to equalize in the 70th minute after Andres Solares was judged to have fouled Matthew Roberts in the penalty area. Though Duluth keeper Zeke Foltz got a hand to it, it deflected over the line to equalize the game.

Solares was then sent off with three minutes remaining in regulation. Still, the BlueGreens carried the game into extra time and generated a few chances.

“Couldn’t be more proud. The belief and energy they’re able to show and their togetherness as a group has been massive this year,” Morgan said.

However, their bid to drag the contest to penalty kicks was foiled when Ricardo Schroeder and Henry Tolbert both converged on a cross and Schroeder buried it past Foltz in the 114th minute as the Mayhem celebrated at the Duluth crowd.

Foltz may have been the closest to what would have been an incredible 9-on-11 goal, when playing in the opposite penalty box on a corner kick in desperation mode, he got a clean head to the ball but the play likely wouldn’t have stood due to a foul even if Gonzalez hadn’t saved it.

“I hope that the majority of this group had a great year on the field, I hope they had a great year off it. Returning those guys for next year is going to be key to build on what we’re trying to do,” Morgan said.

Med City moves on to next week’s Midwest Region semifinals. Duluth finishes 12-1-1, with that one in the loss column likely to stick in a few players’ memories on multiple locations for a long time.

“It’s very, very hard to take when you go for a season unbeaten and lose at the hurdle that means the most. The boys will remember this moment and hopefully if they return next year, we’ll be able to build on it, and keep it our back pocket and use it as motivation,” Morgan said.

