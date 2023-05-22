Duluth FC wins home opener

Duluth FC opened its home schedule in the National Premier Soccer League's North Division on a winning note, taking down the Sioux Falls Thunder 3-1 on Saturday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The visitors, playing their season opener, scored just three minutes in off a free kick, but the BlueGreens weren't down for long, as Stefan Roeb scored his first goal of the season, chipping the Sioux Falls goalkeeper from outside the penalty area.

After going to the half even, Duluth FC took the lead on a header from substitute Dylan Zavatini in the 66th minute before Kostya Domaratskyy, a returner from the 2022 campaign, finished off the victory with an impressive individual effort in the 75th.

Duluth FC (2-0-0) plays a midweek game on the road at La Crosse Aris on Wednesday.