Sports

Duluth FC takes down Joy Athletic

The win clinches the NPSL North regular-season championship for the BlueGreens.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:27 PM

ST. LOUIS PARK — Duluth FC quickly overcame a first-half setback to win its 10th league game in as many tries, defeating Joy Athletic 3-1 on Saturday night in National Premier Soccer League North Division play.

The win also guarantees the BlueGreens cannot be caught for the league's regular season championship.

It took only five minutes for Colin O'Mahony to put the BlueGreens in a 1-0 lead but it didn't last, as Joy Athletic drew a penalty kick and converted it in the 35th minute to tie it up.

The visitors responded quickly, with Liam Pritchard charging in from the left to score the go-ahead goal in the 39th minute.

Tyler Limmer finished it off for Duluth FC in the 72nd minute.

The BlueGreens have two league games left in their regular season, with the penultimate one coming up on Wednesday at Med City FC in Rochester.

