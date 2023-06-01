Duluth FC stays unbeaten, defeats Med City

DULUTH — A second-half strike from Liam Pritchard proved to be a match-winner on Wednesday night as Duluth FC claimed a 1-0 home victory over defending division champions Med City FC at Public Schools Stadium.
Med City sat deep and absorbed several BlueGreens attacks in the first 45 minutes, but could not mount any effective counterattacks against the home side's pressure.
The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute as the substitute Pritchard got a head to a cross from Tyler Limmer.
James Price returned to the nets for Duluth FC and posted his second goal of the season.
The BlueGreens maintained a perfect (5-0-0) league record, which they will take into a road game against Dakota Fusion on Saturday in Moorhead.
