Duluth FC stays unbeaten, defeats Med City

DULUTH — A second-half strike from Liam Pritchard proved to be a match-winner on Wednesday night as Duluth FC claimed a 1-0 home victory over defending division champions Med City FC at Public Schools Stadium.

Med City sat deep and absorbed several BlueGreens attacks in the first 45 minutes, but could not mount any effective counterattacks against the home side's pressure.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute as the substitute Pritchard got a head to a cross from Tyler Limmer.

James Price returned to the nets for Duluth FC and posted his second goal of the season.

The BlueGreens maintained a perfect (5-0-0) league record, which they will take into a road game against Dakota Fusion on Saturday in Moorhead.

New Duluth FC co-owner and US Olympic curler John Shuster claps during the player introductions ahead of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth FC midfielder Kostyantyn Domaratskyy (10) prepares for a shot attempt during the first half of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth FC goalkeeper James Price reaches to cover a loose ball during the first half of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth FC forward Tyler Limmer (9), left, battles with Med City FC defender Jake Strachan (4) during the first half of the BlueGreens' home match with the Mayhem Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune