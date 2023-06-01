99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Duluth FC stays unbeaten, defeats Med City

The BlueGreens were 4-0 coming into their match with the Mayhem Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium.

A soccer player chases after the ball during a match.
Duluth FC defender Colin O’Mahony (18) prepares to make a play on the ball against Med City FC during the first half of the BlueGreens' match Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:57 PM

DULUTH — A second-half strike from Liam Pritchard proved to be a match-winner on Wednesday night as Duluth FC claimed a 1-0 home victory over defending division champions Med City FC at Public Schools Stadium.

Med City sat deep and absorbed several BlueGreens attacks in the first 45 minutes, but could not mount any effective counterattacks against the home side's pressure.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute as the substitute Pritchard got a head to a cross from Tyler Limmer.

James Price returned to the nets for Duluth FC and posted his second goal of the season.

The BlueGreens maintained a perfect (5-0-0) league record, which they will take into a road game against Dakota Fusion on Saturday in Moorhead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man clapping before a soccer match.
New Duluth FC co-owner and US Olympic curler John Shuster claps during the player introductions ahead of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Soccer players battling for the ball.
Duluth FC midfielder Kostyantyn Domaratskyy (10) prepares for a shot attempt during the first half of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A soccer goalkeeper preparing to cover the ball during a match.
Duluth FC goalkeeper James Price reaches to cover a loose ball during the first half of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two soccer players battling for the ball.
Duluth FC forward Tyler Limmer (9), left, battles with Med City FC defender Jake Strachan (4) during the first half of the BlueGreens' home match with the Mayhem Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A soccer player controls the ball during a match.
Duluth FC's Rory Doyle controls the ball during the first half of the BlueGreens' match with Med City FC Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball players compete in championship during night game
Sports
Huskies prepare to open home slate
May 31, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
DSC09498.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wilderness coach Brett Skinner leaving after one season to coach USHL's Fargo Force
May 31, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies swept in season-opening series
May 31, 2023 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blowing snow obscures the distant shore of a Boundary Waters lake on a day with a biting wind. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines
May 31, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
2020 election stock photo.jpg
Local
7 candidates seek 3 Duluth School Board seats, triggering primary
May 31, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Hearing aid_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Wearing hearing aid worth it for better quality of life
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
The Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center
Local
Restored historic tax credit will help Duluth preserve buildings
May 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi