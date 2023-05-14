99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth FC starts season with shutout win

The BlueGreens' home opener is next weekend.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:06 PM

Duluth FC began its National Premier Soccer League season with a 3-0 win over Minnesota TwinStars on the road on a rainy Saturday night in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Rory Doyle opened the scoring in the 34th minute as the BlueGreens took a 1-0 lead to the halftime break. Tyler Limmer followed with a second for Duluth in the 57th minute.

Eight minutes later, Duluth FC finished it off, as Kostya Domaratskyy buried a penalty kick in the 66th minute.

The BlueGreens will play their first home game of the season on May 20 vs. Sioux Falls Thunder at Public School Stadium.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
