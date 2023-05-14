Duluth FC starts season with shutout win

Duluth FC began its National Premier Soccer League season with a 3-0 win over Minnesota TwinStars on the road on a rainy Saturday night in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Rory Doyle opened the scoring in the 34th minute as the BlueGreens took a 1-0 lead to the halftime break. Tyler Limmer followed with a second for Duluth in the 57th minute.

Eight minutes later, Duluth FC finished it off, as Kostya Domaratskyy buried a penalty kick in the 66th minute.

The BlueGreens will play their first home game of the season on May 20 vs. Sioux Falls Thunder at Public School Stadium.