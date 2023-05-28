Duluth FC remains unbeaten, thumps Joy Athletic

Duluth FC continued a roll it's been on to start the season on both ends of the pitch, routing Joy Athletic 6-0 on Saturday at Public School Stadium.

The win was the BlueGreens' fourth in a row to start the year and their third consecutive shutout.

Kostya Domaratskyy opened the scoring in the 25th minute and was followed in quick succession by two from Tom Akinola and a fourth from Stefan Roeb to make a 4-0 lead at half. The BlueGreens dominated the wings, either cutting in for shot opportunities or crossing the ball.

Tyler Limmer added a pair of goals after coming on as a sub, while Domaratskyy has scored four times in four games for Duluth FC (4-0-0).

The BlueGreens' next game is Wednesday, at home against Med City FC.