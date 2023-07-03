Duluth FC held to draw for first time this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Duluth FC remained unbeaten, but the BlueGreens dropped points this season for the first time in 11 National Premier Soccer League North Conference matches as Med City FC held them to a 1-1 draw on Sunday night.

In a game postponed from Wednesday due to wildfire smoke, the host Mayhem grabbed an early goal, taking the lead in the 18th minute and holding it through halftime.

Duluth FC took advantage of a free kick deep in opposition territory as Felipe Santos got an uncontested foot to a cross from the keeper’s right and poked it in for an equalizing goal in the 49th minute.

Any attempt the BlueGreens made for a game-winning goal was hampered when left back Colin O’Mahony was sent off in the 88th minute, and with 10 men, Duluth FC settled for a draw and a 10-0-1 league record this season.

The BlueGreens are scheduled to host Dakota Fusion on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

