Sports

Duluth FC follows winning formula into conference finals

The BlueGreens will take on No. 3 seed Med City FC on Saturday for a spot in the four-team Midwest Regional.

men play semi-professional soccer outside
Duluth FC players celebrate and greet the crowd after defeating Minnesota TwinStars FC at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — An abrupt goal in the 37th-minute by the upset-minded Minnesota TwinStars put unbeaten and top-ranked Duluth FC in rare territory during its National Premier League Soccer North Conference Semifinal match, Wednesday night.

The brief moment of stunned silence that washed over the otherwise raucous crowd at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field ended with a roar just two minutes later when Brandon, South Dakota native Tyler Limmer knotted up the score with his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

The timely strike was the first of five straight goals for the BlueGreens, vaulting the club to the conference finals.

“Honestly, we’re just 11 guys that work our a—— off for each other,” Limmer said of the team’s key to success. “We know what we’re capable of on the field. Everybody knows that. Everybody’s confident, and when we’re firing on all cylinders, everything is just clicking. We’re just a hard, gritty team.”

Limmer, who later added his 10th goal of the season at the 83-minute mark, went on to credit the fans for their support this season.

men play semi-professional soccer outside
Duluth FC goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz signs autographs for fans at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I love playing for this crowd. I love the community behind the team,” he said. “Everybody here is just fantastic. The win is for the whole community, not just the 11 guys on the field.”

men play semi-professional soccer outside
Blue smoke filters through the crowd at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field after Duluth FC scored a goal against Minnesota TwinStars on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Wednesday’s victory was the first step in what Duluth FC hopes will be a long postseason run in the wake of an undefeated regular season in which the team outscored its opponents 39-6. The BlueGreens currently hold the No. 1 overall ranking in the entire NPSL comprised of 93 teams from across the country with an overall record of 12-0-1.

Second-year midfielder and Guatemala native Andres Solares attributes the team’s dominant run to having completely bought into head coach Sean Morgan’s system.

“We just believe in ourselves, believe in our system and we just play how we know,” Solares said. "I just think that everyone has talent and we just have to keep moving….we have such great guys and I think everyone is on the same page, and that’s why I think we have great chemistry.”

men play semi-professional soccer outside
Duluth FC goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz and Luis Felipe Santos hug after defeating Minnesota TwinStars FC in a playoff game at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

First-year Duluth FC member Joshua Bellamy, a native of England and current junior midfielder at University of Wisconsin-Superior, echoed his teammate’s sentiments.

“It’s just like free football — no real positions. Just one goes in, one goes out. It’s just understanding each other’s game and playing freely,” he said.

The BlueGreens will continue their march towards a potential national championship on Saturday when the team hosts No. 3 seed Med City FC, who knocked off No. 2 seed Dakota Fusion in the other North Conference Semifinal.

The two clubs previously met on June 28 in Rochester where Duluth FC was held to its lone draw of the season, a 1-1 final.

men play semi-professional soccer outside
Tyler Limmer of Duluth FC scores a goal against Minnesota TwinStars FC goalkeeper Adam Tebbs at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hearkening back on the team’s rocky start on Wednesday, Limmer said they need to be ready right out of the gate.

“It’s going to take (us) not starting like we did tonight,” Limmer said on the keys to victory on Saturday. “We gotta start like we’re here to play, like we know that we’re the better team every time we step on the field. We just gotta go out there and prove it every single time.”

The winner of Saturday’s contest will move on to the Midwest Regional, along with the Great Lakes, Gateway and Heartland Conference champions. The four teams will then be re-seeded and compete for a spot in the NPSL National semifinals.

men play semi-professional soccer outside
Jake Starling (3) of Duluth FC and Sidike Jabateh (11) of Minnesota TwinStars FC chase the ball during a playoff game at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
men play semi-professional soccer outside
Jake Starling (3) of Duluth FC takes to the air for a ball during a corner kick against Minnesota TwinStars FC at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
