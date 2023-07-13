Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Duluth FC erupts for five straight goals in playoff-opening win

Tyler Limmer led the BlueGreens with two goals in a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota TwinStars.

men playing soccer
Tyler Limmer, left, and Cian Gantley, both of Duluth FC, celebrate a goal against Minnesota TwinStars FC at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
July 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM

DULUTH — A pair of goals by forward Tyler Limmer helped lift Duluth FC to a 5-1 triumph over the fourth-seeded Minnesota TwinStars in the National Premier League Soccer North Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The top-seeded BlueGreens (12-0-1) advance to the North Division finals with the win, where they’ll take on No. 3 seed Med City FC at home on Saturday.

Duluth's path to victory came despite facing a deficit late in the first half after surrendering a goal in the 37th minute by forward Sidike Jabateh, which stood as the TwinStars' lone score of the game.

men playing soccer
Kostyantyn Domaratskyy (10) of Duluth FC is tripped by a Minnesota TwinStars FC player at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth. The play resulted in Domaratskyy scoring a goal on a penalty klck.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The BlueGreens responded with a pair of goals in the final eight minutes of the first half, beginning with Limmer's opening goal, at the 39-minute mark, with Conor Behan picking up the assist.

Midfielder Kostyantyn Domaratskyy gave the home team a 2-1 lead moments later after drawing a penalty kick and scoring his sixth goal of the season in the 45th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TwinStars’ hopes of mounting a comeback were made increasingly difficult early in the first half after a red card left them a man down for the remainder of the contest. The BlueGreens took full advantage, scoring their third goal at the 61-minute mark from midfielder Andres Solares.

The club added a fourth in the 73rd minute from Felipe Santos before tallying its fifth and final goal by Limmer 83 minutes for his team-leading 10th of the season.

men playing soccer
Duluth FC goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz makes a save against Minnesota TwinStars FC at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies run win streak to six with doubleheader sweep
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
359820207_648299174024373_8722174464185973672_n.jpg
Sports
Warren representing Duluth skating club at national festival
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
SPORTS-3-TAKEAWAYS-FROM-ACES-WIN-19-LV.jpg
Sports
Gustafson grows into role with WNBA's Mercury
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071323.N.DNT.SAFEHAVEN
Local
Safe Haven 'casual' employees call for equal pay, time off
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges say Virginia man shot brother in head
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
358477995_615305794031393_815807589904357581_n.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Entangled in fishing line, Deer Lake loon is saved with midnight rescue effort
13h ago
 · 
By  John Myers