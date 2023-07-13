Duluth FC erupts for five straight goals in playoff-opening win

DULUTH — A pair of goals by forward Tyler Limmer helped lift Duluth FC to a 5-1 triumph over the fourth-seeded Minnesota TwinStars in the National Premier League Soccer North Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The top-seeded BlueGreens (12-0-1) advance to the North Division finals with the win, where they’ll take on No. 3 seed Med City FC at home on Saturday.

Duluth's path to victory came despite facing a deficit late in the first half after surrendering a goal in the 37th minute by forward Sidike Jabateh, which stood as the TwinStars' lone score of the game.

Kostyantyn Domaratskyy (10) of Duluth FC is tripped by a Minnesota TwinStars FC player at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Wednesday in Duluth. The play resulted in Domaratskyy scoring a goal on a penalty klck. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The BlueGreens responded with a pair of goals in the final eight minutes of the first half, beginning with Limmer's opening goal, at the 39-minute mark, with Conor Behan picking up the assist.

Midfielder Kostyantyn Domaratskyy gave the home team a 2-1 lead moments later after drawing a penalty kick and scoring his sixth goal of the season in the 45th minute.

The TwinStars’ hopes of mounting a comeback were made increasingly difficult early in the first half after a red card left them a man down for the remainder of the contest. The BlueGreens took full advantage, scoring their third goal at the 61-minute mark from midfielder Andres Solares.

The club added a fourth in the 73rd minute from Felipe Santos before tallying its fifth and final goal by Limmer 83 minutes for his team-leading 10th of the season.