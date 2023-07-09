Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth FC caps first undefeated season in club history

A 4-1 home win over Dakota Fusion sends the BlueGreens into the division playoffs on Wednesday.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:48 PM

DULUTH — Duluth FC completed an undefeated season for the first time in club history on Saturday night, dispatching Dakota Fusion 4-1 at Walt Hunting Field-Merv Heikkinen Stadium.

The BlueGreens will carry a 11-0-1 record into the National Premier Soccer League North Division Semifinals on Wednesday against fourth-placed Minnesota TwinStars.

Saturday's match was in Duluth's back pocket early, as forward Tyler Limmer drew a penalty kick that was buried for the game's first goal at the 12-minute mark by Rory Doyle. Joshua Bellamy made it 2-0 less than three minutes later and Duluth continued pushing forward throughout the first half.

Dakota Fusion scored all of the goals in the second half, but two of them were into their own net, completing the 4-1 scoreline.

Defender Jake Starling set a club record in the contest with his 50th appearance for the club.

