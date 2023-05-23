Duluth Curling Club's Cory and Korey prove to be the perfect partnership

DULUTH — While John Shuster and his team may have won the United States its first Olympic gold medal in curling in 2018, it had been 20 years since the U.S. won gold at a curling world championship event.

The Duluth Curling Club provided Americans with the perfect pair to snap that skid late last month when Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin followed up their mixed doubles national championship in March in Kalamazoo, Michigan, by winning the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championship in April in Gangneung, South Korea.

It was the United States' first mixed doubles title since the tournament began in 2008 and first world title since the women in 2003.

Sports Duluthians Thiesse, Dropkin crowned world mixed doubles curling champions The event took place in the same Gangneung, South Korea arena where John Shuster's four-man rink won an Olympic gold medal in 2018.

Thiesse, 28, is a Duluth native and two-time women’s national champion while Dropkin, 27, moved to Duluth and joined the Duluth Curling Club after growing up at the Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland, Massachusetts.

Cory and Korey sat down with the Duluth News Tribune recently to discuss their very successful first season as a mixed doubles team and what’s next for the World Champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has the title of World Champions sunk in yet since winning the mixed doubles title in South Korea?

Cory: Some days, some days not so much. That's the dream, is to win Worlds. It was just incredible that it all came together as it did. With this being our first year together as a team, it just all came together at the right time and we're just really happy with the week that we had.

Korey: It's the dream come true. It's fun to do it in a setting like like in Pyeongchang, where (John) Shuster's team was able to win the gold medal at the Olympics. It's just a lot of validation for all the hard work and energy we've put forth and dedicated to the sport. It's just nice to be able to be labeled a World Champion forever.

The United States' Korey Dropkin, left, and Cory Thiesse pose with their medals and trophy after defeating Japan in the gold-medal match of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on Saturday, April 29 in Gangneung, South Korea WCF / Logan Hannigan-Downs

You’ve only been together for a year now. How did the partnership come together?

Cory: Korey and I both had only ever played with one other doubles partner. I played with John Shuster for a really long time. Korey had played with Sarah Anderson for a very long time. With it being the start of a new Olympic cycle, we were just ready for a change. Korey and I have been really good friends for a long time. Both of us living in Duluth, it works out well that we're able to practice together. It seemed like a good fit and I was ready to try something new, and it worked out.

Korey: Truly, I was just looking for someone that had the same name as me. It worked pretty well.

You both were able to practice together in Duluth. How important is that in mixed doubles, to be able to work one-on-one with your partner at a facility like the Duluth Curling Club?

Cory: We're just so lucky to have the Duluth Curling Club here. It's not always easy to get practice ice other places. We're so lucky. We basically get a key to go into the curling club whenever we want, and to be able to practice whenever it works in our schedule. It's great. Our men's and women's teams, none of them live here, so we end up practicing by ourselves a lot of the time. It's nice to be able to have a partner to go down and practice with and hold the broom with, and just be able to tweak things if we need to. A lot of our season is taken up with our men's and women's teams, as well, so we actually only played in two tournaments before nationals as a mixed doubles pair this year. It's huge to be able to practice together, because it's hard to get the time at the tournaments together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korey, you came here, in part, because of the Duluth Curling Club, right?

Korey: Out of high school, I decided that I wanted to be in Minnesota if I had big dreams in curling. If I wanted to get to where I wanted to be, I needed to make a shift and surround myself with the best, and in general, Minnesota had the most reputable curlers. All the greatest curlers were coming from Bemidji, Duluth, Minneapolis, Madison. Yes, Madison is in Wisconsin, but … I applied to three schools all in Minnesota. I applied to UMD. I applied to the ‘U’ in the (Twin) Cities and I also applied to Bemidji (State). Duluth ended up being the right fit for me. I’d been here a couple of times before, but the first time was following my brother in junior nationals and the ‘06 or ‘07 nationals that were here. I have great memories being able to just run the Skywalk from the Radisson to the curling club to watch every draw of junior boys and girls, and it was just a blast. I ultimately chose Duluth and I'm very happy that I did so.

This was first time you competed at the World Championships together, and you win the event. Same thing at nationals in Kalamazoo. What do you think is the key to your early success together?

Korey: She’s a really good curler. She makes a lot of shots.

Cory: Korey is a really good sweeper.

Korey: Basically, I figured we’d line up her shotmaking with my sweeping, and we would probably win a few games. … We're both pretty easygoing. We both like to keep things light and enjoyable out there, and we get along really well. It's been a work in progress. We're sort of learning as we're going and thankfully we've had enough games — I wouldn't say enough games — but we were able to get in a lot of games, especially at nationals, that we were able to fine tune the way we discuss different shots and the way we support each other. That really helped create an identity of who we wanted to be on the ice and how we wanted to communicate — the chemistry piece. We haven't played a lot together, but naturally, she's a great curler, I'm a pretty good curler and I'm a decent sweeper. Together we worked out pretty well.

The United States' Cory Thiesse eyes her shot at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on Saturday, April 29 in Gangneung, South Korea. Thiesse and Dropkin, both of Duluth, won gold in Korea to give the United States its first World Championship in curling since the women won in 2003. Contributed / World Curling Federation

Is Korey downplaying his contributions to this team?

Cory: Yeah. He's right though, we get along really well and we know what works well for each other. We listen to each other and just have a good chemistry on the ice, and then we make a lot of shots. And he's really good sweeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does the future of this mixed doubles team look like?

Cory: We couldn’t have asked for a better first season together. Like Korey said, we just have a lot of momentum going forward now and lots of confidence as a team. The goal is to keep going and ultimately, hopefully make it to the 2026 Olympics.

Individually, what’s ahead for both of you outside of mixed doubles? Is this the kind of event that can springboard you both to where you want to go in the men’s and women's divisions?

Korey: We each have goals, big goals on our men's and women's teams, respectively. There is a big focus there. Moving forward, we're here to try to defend our U.S. title, we got to do that first, and then get that opportunity to go back to Worlds and defend our World title. It had been like 20 years since the U.S. had won a world championship and there's never been a U.S. team or U.S. curler to win back-to-back World Championships. So I think that'd be pretty darn cool goal for this upcoming season. It’s just playing things one rock at a time and trying to win the next one and see what we can do.

Is it tough when the Olympics are your ultimate goal — but it only comes around once every four years — to focus on that next rock and the next event?

Cory: It's always in the back of our minds, but we work a lot with a sports psychologist, and she's great. That helps all of us, a lot, just to take it one step at a time not get too far ahead of ourselves. Even when we're playing in a game and we're playing the World final, it's easy to go out there and be really nervous, but just focusing on one rock at a time. I just need to make one shot at a time. Every year we're trying to win nationals, do well at tournaments, go to Worlds and have a good showing at Worlds. If you do all the right things, then hopefully that leads to the Olympics in a couple of years.

Korey: I've lost so many big games because my mind couldn't stop focusing on the result. Making the Olympics, being like one shot away, or winning the national championship even, and it's just so defeating.

Being able to have someone like our sports psychologist, Dr. Carly Anderson, has been a great help. Being able to reflect on those moments and figuring out what we need to do differently and how to control our mind when it wanders during games and big, big games like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s all I have. Anything else to add?

Korey: (Cory’s) a great curler.