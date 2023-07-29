Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Duluth Cubs exit state Legion tourney with 0-3 record

A 3-1 loss to Wayzata ended Duluth's tournament run.

3277408+baseball.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:03 PM

ROCHESTER — The Duluth Post 71 Cubs dropped their finale at Minnesota state American Legion baseball tournament, finishing pool play 0-3 with a 3-1 loss to Wayzata on Friday.

Duluth tied the game in the second inning after two singles and a sacrifice set up Peyton Call to hit into a fielder's choice that scored Jayger Atkinson.

The Cubs were held to a single hit over the next four frames and fell behind for good after three consecutive Wayzata doubles in the top of the seventh inning drove in two runs.

Carter Kilroy had a one-out single for Duluth but that was all the offense the Cubs could muster.

Atkinson finished 2-for-3 to lead the Duluth offense, which finished with six singles.

Jack Teachworth pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on 11 hits. He struck out three without a walk.

