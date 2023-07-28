Duluth arena football team names owner

DULUTH — Brent LaBrie was named as the owner of Duluth's entry in The Arena League on Thursday at an unveiling at the Social House restaurant in Canal Park.

LaBrie, the CEO of Hi-Tec Finishing and Kramer Service Group in Wisconsin, will take charge of the indoor football team, scheduled to begin play out of the DECC Arena in a four-team league next summer. The other teams will be based in Waterloo, Iowa; Springfield, Missouri; and Kansas City, Missouri.

The team has also named its finalist options for naming, with either Twin Ports, Minnesota, Lake Superior or Duluth forming the first part, and Lakers, Harbor Monsters, Sasquatch or Norsemen forming the nickname. Fans can weigh in by voting at thearenaleague.football/duluth.

That decision will be finalized later this summer, as will the hiring of a general manager and a head coach.