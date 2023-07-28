Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 28

Sports

Duluth arena football team names owner

Brent LaBrie will be in charge of the organization slated to begin in a four-team league next summer.

ArenaLeague_2.jpeg
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson talks about the excitement of welcoming a new arena football team to Duluth in 2024 as NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, center, and Duluth team advisor Marquise Slay listen.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 1:34 AM

DULUTH — Brent LaBrie was named as the owner of Duluth's entry in The Arena League on Thursday at an unveiling at the Social House restaurant in Canal Park.

LaBrie, the CEO of Hi-Tec Finishing and Kramer Service Group in Wisconsin, will take charge of the indoor football team, scheduled to begin play out of the DECC Arena in a four-team league next summer. The other teams will be based in Waterloo, Iowa; Springfield, Missouri; and Kansas City, Missouri.

ArenaLeague_1.jpeg
Sports
NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown announces Duluth to receive Arena League team
The new franchise will begin play in June 2024 at the DECC Arena, with fans having the opportunity to suggest a name or even invest as a team owner.
Apr 5
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

The team has also named its finalist options for naming, with either Twin Ports, Minnesota, Lake Superior or Duluth forming the first part, and Lakers, Harbor Monsters, Sasquatch or Norsemen forming the nickname. Fans can weigh in by voting at thearenaleague.football/duluth.

That decision will be finalized later this summer, as will the hiring of a general manager and a head coach.

By Staff reports
