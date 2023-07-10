Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duarte raises average to .400, Huskies rout Mud Puppies

Duluth had a six-run fifth inning and an eight-run seventh.

By Staff reports
July 09, 2023 at 11:36 PM

DULUTH — Joshua Duarte escalated the offensive arms race in the Duluth Huskies lineup on Sunday afternoon, raising his batting average to .400 with a 5-for-5 game as the Huskies routed the Minnesota Mud Puppes 16-6 at Wade Stadium.

Duarte homered, had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Huskies, who have four of the league's top five players in batting average.

Minnesota made them work at least for a little while, taking a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Huskies broke out for six runs on four hits. The Huskies put the game away with an eight-run seventh capped by Duarte's three-run homer, at the tail end of an inning he led off with a double.

Duluth employed six pitchers, with Ethan Walker having the longest outing (three innings, three runs on six hits) and earning the win.

Max Coupe, Calyn Halvorson and Kasen Wells had two hits apiece for Duluth (3-3). The Huskies host Thunder Bay on Monday night at Wade Stadium.

