Domaratskyy's late goal nets Duluth FC a road win

The BlueGreens have won their first three games of the season.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:42 PM

LA CROSSE — A 77th-minute goal from Kostya Domaratskyy allowed Duluth FC to pull out a road victory at La Crosse Aris in National Premier Soccer League play on Wednesday night at Logan High School Stadium.

The teams remained deadlocked through the first half and well into the second before the Ukrainian's arcing shot get behind the Aris goalkeeper for his third tally of the season.

The BlueGreens are off to a 3-0 start to the season and lead the NPSL North Division in the early going. They return to the field for a home game vs. Joy St. Louis Park on Saturday night in Duluth.

