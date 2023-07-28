Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dodd claims top seed for Arrowhead bracket

His 4-under 66 was the best round of the day as 32 golfers began their bid for the 97th annual title.

Golfer
Joel Johnson hits out of a bunker during the final round of the Arrowhead Invitational on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:47 PM

DULUTH — Matt Dodd set the pace on the first day of the Arrowhead Invitational, as his 4-under 66 in the qualifying round at Ridgeview Country Club gave him the first seed for the 32-man match play bracket to begin on Friday.

Dodd made the turn at even par, then went low during a torrid stretch of the back in which he birdied 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 (with a bogey at the par-5 14th in between).

Dodd is no stranger to the event, having knocked out the third seed in the second round last year before losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Matt Mellin.

Golfer.
Sports
Golf: Mellin goes the distance to win Arrowhead Invitational
Mike Locker was the senior champion.
Jul 31, 2022
 · 
By  Brandon Veale

Dodd was one of three golfers to break par. Ryan Bakken will claim the second seed after a 3-under 67 that included three birdies and an eagle in his last five holes, while Joey Cummings will be seeded third after a 1-under 69. Cummings was the second seed in last year's tournament before losing to Mellin in the semifinals.

Mellin shot a 4-over 74 and will be within the 32-person bracket, as will 2006 and 2003 champ Mark Anderson and 2005 winner Mike Abrahamson. Joel Johnson, the 2022 runner-up, finished tied for eighth with a 72.

The first round of match play tees off early on Friday morning with the second round in the afternoon. The quarterfinals are Saturday and the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

By Staff reports
