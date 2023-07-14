Docherty goes back-to-back, wins third Park Point 5-Miler

DULUTH — When Daniel Docherty crossed the finish line of the 52nd annual Park Point 5-Miler on Thursday evening, he skipped most of the post-race celebration and headed straight for a refreshing dive into Lake Superior.

Docherty’s post-race dip came on the heels of what was nearly the most historic day in Park Point 5-Miler history. The 33-year-old St. Paul native had just won his second consecutive title, finishing the course in 24 minutes, 19 seconds, just five seconds shy of breaking the all-time record of 24:15, set by Steve Hoag in 1975.

“I was thinking about (the record),” Docherty said. “I’ve definitely been eyeing that record, but I never know what my fitness is coming into this race coming off Grandma’s Marathon a month ago. It’s hard to tell. I went out a little bit too hot and probably paid for it the last two miles and faded a bit.”

Runners leave the starting line of the Park Point 5-Miler on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After winning the 2022 title with a time of 24:41, Docherty returned to Minnesota Avenue and captured back-to-back titles and his third overall, joining the 2017 competition. Docherty is just the fourth man in Park Point 5-Miler history to win back-to-back races.

Despite running the second-best time in Park Point 5-Miler history this year, Docherty’s title wasn’t guaranteed. For the first two miles of Thursday night’s competition, which is northeast Minnesota’s oldest road race, Docherty heard footsteps close behind.

Those belonged to Munir Isahak, who eventually took second place after crossing the finish line in 24:28. The Fargo, North Dakota native pushed Docherty through the opening stretch but couldn’t quite keep up with the eventual champion’s pace. Somewhere around the two-mile mark, the sound of Isahak’s footsteps faded and that’s when Docherty knew he was closing in on a second consecutive title.

“It was somewhere between two and three miles where I didn’t hear his footsteps as much,” Docherty said. “I heard a fan say that he was 50 yards back and when I heard that, I knew I’d really have to fade and he’d have to move. I figured he was hurting as bad as I was, so I kind of knew I had it, but I kept the pressure on.”

Daniel Docherty is the overall winner of the Park Point 5-Miler with a time of 24 minutes and 19 seconds on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Despite posting the second-best time in race history, Docherty feels like there is room for improvement and that the longstanding record from 1975 will likely be broken in the coming years.

“I’d like to focus on this race,” Docherty said. “It’s usually a fitness check coming off of Grandma’s Marathon. There is definitely more to give if I put it a little bit higher on my priority list. I think you’ll see a record here next year, maybe from a couple of people.”

Ross-Sonnesyn makes second appearance, wins first Park Point 5-Miler

Marit Ross-Sonnesyn of Minneapolis crosses the finish line of the Park Point 5-Miler on Thursday in Duluth. Ross-Sonnesyn of Minneapolis is the women’s winner of the event with a time of 30 minutes and 6 seconds. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

After finishing sixth in her debut Park Point 5-Miler last July, Marit Ross-Sonnesyn returned to Minnesota Avenue on Park Point Thursday night looking to settle some unfinished business.

The 29-year-old Minneapolis native battled through hot, humid conditions and crossed the finish line in 30:06, which cleared the eventual runner-up finisher by 35 seconds.

Ross-Sonnesyn took a conservative approach out of the gate, knowing that the steamy conditions would likely stall competitors in the final stretch of the race. She settled into the pack and methodically passed runners en route to her first championship.

“I didn’t know who else would be here and it certainly wasn’t a super speedy time given the weather,” Ross-Sonnesyn said. “I know that people have run a lot faster up here before, so I knew I had to go out conservatively so that I didn’t burn all my steam in the first couple of miles.”

Marit Ross-Sonnesyn of Minneapolis is the women’s winner of the Park Point 5-Miler with a time of 30 minutes and 6 seconds on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ross-Sonnesyn’s 2023 Park Point 5-Miler championship is a reflection of her continued athletic development, even after she finished a high school and collegiate career dedicated to running.

“I ran in high school at Wayzata and went on to compete in Division 3 running at Gustavus (Adolphus),” Ross-Sonnesyn said. “I felt like I didn’t have my best races in high school and college and that there was still room to improve. I’ve continued to train hard post-collegiately and have set some new personal bests in longer distance runs.”

Her continued development has led to qualification for past Olympic trials in the marathon, which she’s hoping to qualify for again prior to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It appears as if Ross-Sonnesyn has made the Park Point 5-Miler a staple in her training.

Given her quest for a berth in the 2024 Olympics and a desire to defend her Park Point 5-Miler championship, Ross-Sonnesyn expects to be back in Duluth next July for what she considers to be an excellently-run event.

“Last year it was such a well-run event and sometimes it’s fun to do these smaller races,” Ross-Sonnesyn said. “I come up for Grandma’s every summer, but the fact that this is a smaller race but still excellently organized makes it fun.”

Race notes

Runners leave the starting line of the Park Point 5-Miler on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Isahak, 25, of Fargo, North Dakota, finished in second just nine seconds behind Docherty. Joseph Coffey, 27, of Minneapolis, finished third in 25:11; Ben Vaske, 28, of St. Paul took fourth in 25:16; Scott Behling, 33, of Duluth, rounded out the top five in 25:20.

Kate Eggers-Leaf finished second in 30:41, which was 35 seconds shy of Ross-Sonnesyn's championship-winning time. Lauren Shurson, 29, of Minneapolis, finished third in 32:09; Hanna Torvi, 25, of Duluth, secured fourth in 32:40; Bridgett Diers, 32, of Rogers, Minnesota, finished fifth in 32:54.