Doar comes out ahead after rescheduled Twin 25s at Gondik Law

SUPERIOR — Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wisconsin prevailed as champion of the XR Northern Series Late Model division after a pair of rescheduled features at Gondik Law Speedway on Sunday.

The event, postponed from July 21, featured twin 25-lap features, each paying $2,000 to the winner, and Doar took the first one, starting from the pole and coming out ahead from multiple restarts, taking the checkered flag in heavy lapped traffic.

The field was inverted by random draw for the second feature, sending Doar to the back, but he worked his way to fourth.

Meanwhile, up front, Skeeter Estey passed Kevin Burdick of Proctor for the lead and had a substantial advantage, only for struggles with lapped traffic and a brush with the wall to allow Burdick to regain top spot with four laps remaining.

In the Modified feature, Shane Sabraski of Rice took the point on the white-flag lap, coming from eighth starting spot to pass Jody Bellefeuille and win by less than half a second.

What was a duel between Darrell Nelson and Bellefeuille added a third car, of Brandon Copp, and then a fourth (Sabraski) down the stretch. The win netted Sabraski the XR Series title in the Modified class.

In Midwest Mod, Cole Chernosky of Thunder Bay led every lap to dominate the 20-lap event, finishing more than 2 seconds up on Andrew Inman, while Tyler Vernon (who finished ninth on the night) was the XR Series champion.



During Friday's regular racing at Gondik Law, Tanner Gehl of Solon Springs was a first-time feature winner in the Midwest Modifieds.

The third-generation driver kept his nerve through several early restarts and briefly surrendering the lead to Andrew Inman to take the checkered flag by a 0.7-second margin.

Sabraski earned his fifth Super Stock Feature win of the season, navigating a motor issue from earlier in the night and a series of caution flags.

Travis Hazelton of Chippewa Falls made it five Pure Stock wins on the season in similar, if less eventful, fashion by a nearly identical winning margin.

Carson Gotelaere of Superior claimed the Hornets victory, his second of the season.