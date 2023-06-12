99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Despite 19-strikeout pitching performance, Sea Dogs lose on the road

Lake Superior was held to four hits by the Tony Hayshakers.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:01 PM

BRUCE, Wis. — Jake Lewis set a club record with 19 strikeouts, but that didn't net the Lake Superior Sea Dogs any runs, as they lost 2-0 to the Tony Hayshakers in an Upper 13 League amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 11.

Lewis had 17 strikeouts last Sunday at Glidden and already held the club record, 18, which he set in 2019. He allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and a hit batsman. Troy scored both its runs in the sixth inning on two of those four hits.

Meanwhile, Zach Roach and Bryce Meverden combined on a four-hit shutout for Tony.

Noah Hobbs had a double for Lake Superior, 1-1 overall and in league play.

