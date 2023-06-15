Descendants of William A. Irvin visit Duluth to tour ore boat, participate in Irvin 5K

DULUTH — The William A. Irvin 5K kicks off the start of Grandma’s Marathon weekend at 6 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Festival Park.

The 3.1-mile race that runs through Canal Park takes place the night before Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. It is named after the William A. Irvin ore boat museum that rests in the slip between the DECC and Canal Park. The retired 610-foot laker is named after William Adolph Irvin, who was president of U.S. Steel from 1932-1938.

Seventeen descendants of William A. Irvin ranging in ages from 78 to 3 years old toured the William A. Irvin museum on Thursday and much of the group is slated to participate in Friday’s Irvin 5K.

Susan Hirsch Barnett, one of three Irvin great-grandchildren in town this week, said the trip has been a year in the making for her family, with members coming to Duluth from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and Iowa.

“Collectively as a group we’re all really excited to be here and expose the rest of the family to a little bit of history and family history,” said Barnett, who lives in Dayton, Ohio. “It’s nice to go through and learn.”

The family is all staying up at Pike Lake, and it includes great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren of Irvin.

Barnett and her two siblings — Catherine Hirsch and Robert Hirsch — first came to Duluth a few years ago after their mother died. They found some memorabilia from their great-grandfather, and decided to donate it to the museum.

While the family knew of the boat, they weren’t aware of the William A. Irvin 5K race until Barnett’s cousin, Michelle Lowery, came to Duluth to run the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon last year.

Relatives of William A. Irvin, including Michelle Lowery (middle) can be seen through a porthole while they tour the ship in Duluth on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Lowery, of Speedway, Indiana, is part of a group that is attempting to run a half marathon in all 50 states. She’s done 12 in the last year and a half, and learned about the Irvin 5K two weeks prior to running the 2022 Bjorklund. She tried to register, but the race was already full.

She said is excited to be back in Duluth to run the Irvin 5K this week, especially after her husband, who is in the Army National Guard, missed last year’s trip. She called last year’s trip to Duluth for Grandma's Marathon weekend “one of the best trips I’ve been on” as she and her friends took a trip up the North Shore to Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse and Betty’s Pies after the race.

She said this year’s trip — which will likely include another venture up the North Shore on Saturday — has already been a success, starting with Thursday’s tour of the William A. Irvin. Having the family together on the deck for a group photo was an emotional moment, Lowery said.

Descendants of William A. Irvin pose on the deck during a tour of the ship in Duluth on Thursday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Watching them get their photo taken up on the upper deck, it actually makes me teary-eyed because the connection to it is a pretty amazing thing,” Lowery said. “And then to have discovered what they did after my aunt passed away, and have that family history is just an amazing thing to witness.”

While Lowery is a runner, Barnett described most of the group as “casual walkers” who on a good day are happy to stroll. They’ve enjoyed Duluth’s charm and have found Duluth to be a “pretty area” to take a stroll, she said.

“We’re going to do the whole thing. We want the medal,” Barnett said of the prize given to every finisher, one that bears the name of her great grandfather. “Everybody wants the nostalgia of it.”

1 / 5: Tour guide Cedric Woodard, left, talks to relatives of William A. Irvin in the Dining Room of the ship during their tour in Duluth on Thursday, June 15, 2023. 2 / 5: A photograph of William A. Irvin sits on display in the Guest Lounge of the ship during the tour Thursday, June 15, 2023. 3 / 5: Tour guide Cedric Woodard, left, talks to relatives of William A. Irvin in the Galley of the ship in Duluth during their tour Thursday, June 15, 2023. 4 / 5: Tour guide Cedric Woodard points while he talks to relatives of William A. Irvin during their tour in Duluth on Thursday, June 15, 2023. 5 / 5: A life preserver hangs on the wall of the William A. Irvin on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Other events happening Friday

While the Irvin 5K is the first competitive event of Grandma’s Marathon weekend, other events will be taking place throughout the day Friday at Bayfront Festival Park and the DECC. Here is what’s on tap:



The Young Athletes Foundation Festival for Kids and Whipper Snapper Races are scheduled for 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Festival Park. The Whipper Snapper races — free and open to all kids 14 and under — begin at 2 p.m. (registration opens at 11 a.m.) with the mascot race getting things started.

The Essentia Health Fitness Expo, which opened Thursday evening, runs from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Duluth native and U.S. Olympian Kara Goucher, as well as nationally known activist and author Alison Mariella Désir, will be signing copies of their respective books and speaking during the expo.

On Friday morning, Désir will be hosting a 3-mile group run along the Lakewalk to the Aerial Lift Bridge that begins and ends at Duluth Running Company. The run, which begins at 8 a.m., aims to create a safe space for runners from underrepresented groups and communities, as well as their allies in the running community, who want to show support.

For more events, check out the News Tribune’s spectator guide for 2023 Grandma’s Marathon.