DECC Athletic Hall of Fame seeking nominations for 2023 class

DULUTH — The DECC Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2023 induction class.

Those selected will be honored at an induction ceremony this spring.

Selection criteria include having a connection with Northeastern Minnesota or Northwestern Wisconsin, and having gained local, national or international prominence through participation or affiliation in athletics. Nominees can be living or deceased.

The DECC Athletic Hall of Fame has 74 members, starting with the class of 1968. The most recent class of 2019 included Bob Davidson (Major League Baseball umpire), Tom Kurvers (Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner for Minnesota Duluth, former NHL player) and Lori Ogren (three-sport standout at UMD and Olympic handball player).

Nominees will be considered for selection through a committee co-chaired by Gary Holquist, director of development for UMD athletics, and Dan Russell, past executive director of the DECC.

The 28th induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at the DECC, with a 6 p.m. social hour, dinner at 7 p.m. and then the awards presentation at 7:30 p.m.

The deadline for receiving nominations from the general public is Wednesday, March 1. Please email nominations to Rick Lubbers, News Tribune executive editor, at rlubbers@duluthnews.com.