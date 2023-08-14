Culver caps 'best time of my life' as Huskies GM

DULUTH — In the Northwoods League, a general manager does much more than hire a coach and fill out a roster of pitchers, catchers, fielders and hitters for the summer.

From booking travel to securing sponsorships and even hiring summer interns, a GM in the summer collegiate baseball league wears a lot of hats.

Well, after nine years — including eight as general manager — Greg Culver is hanging up all the hats he’s worn with the Duluth Huskies at Wade Stadium. He and the organization announced Sunday that the 2023 season was his last.

“It was nine years of the best time of my life and I wouldn't trade it for anything,” said Culver, who next month will begin a new job with Bill’s Distributing, based in Menomonie, Wisconsin. “I wish the Huskies nothing but the best moving forward. I know they're going to do great things. Once a Husky, always a Husky. I'm a Husky to the core.”

Culver joined the Huskies in 2015 to handle corporate sales and stadium operations before being promoted to GM , replacing Craig Smith after he stepped down to work for Duluth’s municipal golf courses. Culver and his wife, Sarah, were originally host families for Huskies players — who are all college players — in the summer.

In Culver’s seven seasons as GM of the Huskies — the 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic — the team went 237-249. The Huskies played for the Northwoods League title twice, losing a best-of-three series in three games to Fond du Lac in 2018 and a one-game playoff at Kalamazoo in 2022.

The Huskies finished second overall in their division twice — 2018 and 2022 — and won the first half Great Plains East Division title in 2022.

Culver said he enjoyed the challenge of putting together teams both on and off the field. On it, he strived to work with his coaching staffs to find the right mix of NCAA Division I, II and III talent, with some local ballplayers — like Northwestern alum Jake Brill and former Duluth East Greyhound Joe Vos — mixed in.

As for his team off the field, Culver said one of his proudest accomplishments was expanding the team’s internship program from three when he started to 30 in the years before the pandemic. Many of those interns have gone on to work in professional sports, with the broadcast teams being honored by the league for their webcasts in 2019 and 2021.

“You've just got to bring it and surround yourself with the best talent you can get your hands on,” Culver said. “Year in and you're out.”

Duluth Huskies general manager Greg Culver walks past players waiting to be photographed after pitcher Jake McDonald before a practice at Wade Stadium prior to the start of the 2019 season. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Culver said he is leaving the Huskies on his own terms, realizing about three weeks before the 2023 season got underway that this would be his last. He said he informed ownership in early July he was leaving the organization after the season.

While baseball is a seasonal sport, running a baseball team is a year-round job. Moments after the final out of one season, you begin preparing for the first pitch of the next, Culver said.

“You have to be able to give 150 percent every single day,” Culver said. “I told myself (that) the minute I didn't have that fire, that drive, it was time to step down and let someone else take a crack at it and hopefully take the organization to the next level.”