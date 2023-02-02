Could Duluth land an Arena football team?

DULUTH — Fans interested in Duluth hosting an Arena football team are invited to vote online in hopes the city will be part of a league beginning play in summer 2024.

On Thursday, The Arena League announced a shortlist of 10 cities ranging from Duluth to Wichita Falls, Texas from which it intends to launch its league, saying it will launch four to eight teams in the coming months with the final roster to be announced in June.

Duluth fans can vote at thearenaleague.football/vote/.

The league would feature 6-on-6 play with no kickers, a 15-man roster and a 20-second play clock. Quarterbacks are prohibited from carrying the ball past the line of scrimmage.

The Duluth Lumberjacks of the Indoor Football League operated from 1999-2000 and played in the DECC Arena.