Could Duluth land an Arena football team?

The league would launch in summer 2024 and is polling interest in possible host cities.

The DECC from the air.
The DECC and Amsoil Arena on Aug. 4, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 02, 2023 02:02 PM
DULUTH — Fans interested in Duluth hosting an Arena football team are invited to vote online in hopes the city will be part of a league beginning play in summer 2024.

On Thursday, The Arena League announced a shortlist of 10 cities ranging from Duluth to Wichita Falls, Texas from which it intends to launch its league, saying it will launch four to eight teams in the coming months with the final roster to be announced in June.

Duluth fans can vote at thearenaleague.football/vote/.

The league would feature 6-on-6 play with no kickers, a 15-man roster and a 20-second play clock. Quarterbacks are prohibited from carrying the ball past the line of scrimmage.

The Duluth Lumberjacks of the Indoor Football League operated from 1999-2000 and played in the DECC Arena.

