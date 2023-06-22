Corbin's bases-clearing triple helps Huskies split doubleheader

DULUTH — Caleb Corbin delivered in a huge moment for the Duluth Huskies, as his bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning delivered a 3-1 win in the second game of a key Northwoods League doubleheader with the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

Rochester prevailed 8-5 in game one, with the doubleheader split creating an opening for Thunder Bay to sneak in and create a three-way race at the top of the NWL's Great Plains East Division.

It's all down to percentage points, as Thunder Bay (12-8, .600 winning percentage) has used a six-game win streak to take a narrow lead over both Duluth (13-9, .591) and Rochester (14-10, .583). The teams have about two weeks until the traditional July 4 cut-off for the first half of the season.

Wednesday's nightcap was scoreless through seven innings as Alex Potter of Duluth (six scoreless innings pitched, three hits, five strikeouts) dueled with Rochester's Daniel Willie (six scoreless inning pitched, six hits, seven strikeouts).

Brylan West (35) of the Huskies hits the ball against the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

As the game went to the bullpens, Duluth blinked first when pinch hitter Nico Regino hit a solo homer to center field with one out in the top of the eighth inning.

The Huskies, however, found themselves in great position in the bottom half of the inning after two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with nobody out. Rochester reliever Jacob Bosse came in and struck out the next two batters. Four times, Bosse was one pitch from getting out of the inning but Corbin hammered a 2-2 pitch to the left-center field gap, bringing in all three runs.

Austin Humphres remained in the game as pitcher and struck out the side in the ninth, capping a dynamic outing in which he struck out seven of the 11 batters he faced. Humphres was the winning pitcher, allowing one earnedrun on two hits in three innings.

Austin Humphres pitches the ball against the Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth got one hit apiece from seven players.

In game one on Wednesday afternoon, the Honkers scored four times in their first at-bat and held control of the game throughout, ending Duluth's four-game winning streak.

Rochester needed just one hit to trigger the outburst after Duluth starter Jacob Merithew walked the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded hit by pitch drove in the Honkers' first two runs before Ben North's two-run single made it 4-0.

Caleb Corbin (6) of the Duluth Huskies dives into third base for a triple against Griffen Sotomayor of the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Huskies closed to within 5-4 in the third inning after Calyn Halvorson tripled, then scored on Corbin's RBI single in the third, but the Honkers expanded their lead to 8-4 by the fifth inning and the last four frames were scoreless.

Merithew allowed four runs in one inning of work and took the loss, while Caleb Hollis and Ethan Walker threw four innings apiece, Walker's stint being scoreless.

Brylan West (35) of the Duluth Huskies is hit by a pitch against the Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

On the offensive side, Brandon Compton, Halvorson, Corbin and Carson Applegate had two hits apiece. Both of Halvorson's hits were triples.

The Huskies remain at Wade Stadium and will host the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday night (6:35 p.m.)